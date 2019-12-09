Rain and warm temps mean snow melt, possible flooding

With higher temperatures and rain headed for parts of Newfoundland there's a possibility of flooding, as accumulated snow melts.

Environment Canada has a rainfall warning in effect for the south and west coast of the island, with rains expected to start Monday night and continue for about 24 hours.

Rain will be heaviest over areas with higher elevation, with as much as 50 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

With a fair amount of snow down in those areas, the combination could cause some flooding, says Juliana Paul, a meteorologist with the Gander weather office.

"That's where a lot of the snow pack is at this time of the year, so the real concern there is possible flooding as the snow melts with the warm temperatures and the heavy rainfall," she said.

"We assume that there is about a metre of snow up over the higher terrain on the west coast, at least, and with the rain and the warm temperatures, a lot of that could melt, so I would look for or try to prepare yourself for a lot of rain possibly flooding rivers."

For the eastern part of the island, winds will also be gusting southwesterly at around 80 km/h, and as high as 100 km/h along coastal areas.

Temperatures in the St. John's and Avalon areas will reach as high as 10 C through Tuesday, before dipping back down by Wednesday.

