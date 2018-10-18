Snowfall warning in effect for Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Forget November rain — it's October snow on the way for Labrador, with snowfall warnings in place for Happy Valley-Goose Bay just days after some areas of the Big Land received early season snow.

Snowfall warnings in place for Happy Valley-Goose Bay towards Eagle River with 10-15 cm of snow on the way today. Later tonight could see some rain mixed in and another couple cm of accumulation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/JRhBxCbwVX">pic.twitter.com/JRhBxCbwVX</a> —@a_brauweiler

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Happy Valley-Goose Bay and area, including Eagle River and Upper Lake Melville, according to Environment Canada, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected and northeast winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

The snow should begin to mix with rain overnight.

At the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport Thursday, snow was falling and planes needed to be de-iced for the first time this winter.

It’s a snow day at Goose Bay, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Labrador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Labrador</a> Deicing is in full progress. <a href="https://twitter.com/SKYAirline_CL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKYAirline_CL</a> your new metal is receiving its <a href="https://twitter.com/Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canada</a> winter christening <a href="https://twitter.com/PALairlines?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PALairlines</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cstclair1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cstclair1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rcbstormpost?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcbstormpost</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Town_HVGB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Town_HVGB</a> <a href="https://t.co/T8JO4KOh6r">pic.twitter.com/T8JO4KOh6r</a> —@Philipearle

Earlier snowfall in Labrador

A weather warning was in place for parts of Labrador earlier this week as well, when snow was forecasted to fall in the Churchill Valley, Churchill Falls, Upper Lake Melville and Labrador north coast areas.

The first real snowfall of the season is forecast to fall on parts of Newfoundland as well, thanks to a shift in the atmospheric pattern.

Rain could change to accumulating snow on Thursday and into Friday for parts of the island, the Weather Network said, and a low-pressure system going across the province could bring down temperatures.

The highest elevations on the Northern Peninsula, including Gros Morne and the Long Range Mountains, are expected to experience snow overnight, with 15 centimetres possible along Highway 430 near Deer Lake.

