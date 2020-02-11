Snow on the way for northern Avalon as St. John's starts to repair blizzard damage

Weather watchers have issued a snowfall warning for the northern Avalon as the province's capital continues to clean up after last month's blizzard.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres is expected Wednesday, with snow beginning in the morning and strong winds picking up into the afternoon, causing reduced visibility.

The additional coverage will pile on to massive snowbanks in the region as the area recovers.

At Monday's council meeting, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said snow clearing after the Jan. 17 blizzard hasn't left any major damage to roads or infrastructure.

"There is a lot of damage that comes out of different types [of] snow-removal operations," Breen said, adding city crews are already repairing potholes and minor damage to curbs.

But the wintry weather has still taken a toll.

On Monday night, a privately owned fire hydrant in the Ropewalk Lane Plaza parking lot began spewing water, with contractors on site telling CBC News they suspected the damage was weather-related.

Developer Vic Lawlor says it’s a fire hydrant that was damaged by the weather and popped last night. City crews trying to shut off the water <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/zZSJ6cEKTB">pic.twitter.com/zZSJ6cEKTB</a> —@Jeremy_Eaton

A city spokesperson said it's not responsible for those repairs, but sent crews when it was notified of the leak early Tuesday to help shut off the water supply.

Breen said the city isn't yet sure if this year's accumulation will cause the city to exceed its $2-million snow-clearing budget.

