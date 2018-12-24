Daughter cleans out sentimental snow globe as a gift to parents

As her family put up all their Christmas decorations, 11-year-old Sarah Coombs asked about an old snow globe that always ended up staying in the box.

Her father, Steve, told her it was a gift he gave her mother, Angela, the first year they were dating. It held a special meaning to them, but the water had become yellow and dirty over the years.

"I don't have the heart to throw it out because it's something special that I bought for her," he told his daughter.

As Steve walked into the kitchen to grab something, Sarah snatched the snow globe and slipped upstairs.

"I was really sad because we haven't ever had this out and dad told me they had it for like 20 years," she told the St. John's Morning Show. "I really wanted to do something nice for them."

YouTube to the rescue

As her parents continued putting up decorations, Sarah went on YouTube and looked for ways to clean out a snow globe. She found a flathead screwdriver and scraped off all the glue that held the bottom in place. Once that was gone, she popped the stopper out, but it fell inside the globe instead.

"I was at that for like 30 minutes, trying to get it out, and I had to change the water, put new sparkles in it, put the stopper back in and then seal it up with hot glue."

A gift for his wife when they first started dating, this snow globe had become yellow and dirty, until Steve Coombs's daughter, Sarah, cleaned it out. (Stephen Coombs/Facebook)

She even topped it up with new glitter courtesy of a science project she was working on, where she had to build an alien.

"Not a real alien," she said, laughing.

An early Christmas gift

After several hours upstairs, she came back down to her parents and told them she had a surprise.

"She said, 'I have something for you for Christmas and I just can't wait. I know you guys are going to be so happy when you see it,'" Steve recalled.

When she pulled out the fresh-looking snow globe, their emotions came to the surface.

"I ugly cried at the table for a little while, then gave her a big hug," Steve said. "I filled right up, so did Ange."

Steve posted pictures of the globe on Facebook, and was quickly inundated with likes and comments.

Despite only being 11 years old, Steve said his daughter is sentimental beyond her years.

"Sarah is very thoughtful. She always thinks of others. I wasn't surprised she would do something like that but I was very touched by the thought that she put into it, that she knew how much it meant to us and she wanted to give us something special for Christmas."

Sarah said she's happy to see so many people touched by her actions, but she only wanted to please her parents.

"I just thought they would really care about it, but I never thought I'd be on the news about it."

Listen to more highlights from the St. John's Morning Show

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador