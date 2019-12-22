Dreaming of a white Christmas? 10-20 cm forecast for most of Newfoundland

Environment Canada has forecast 10 to 20 centimetres of snow for most areas of Newfoundland. (Mick Carroll)

Those hoping for a white Christmas are in luck — with Environment Canada forecasting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow for most of Newfoundland.

"Significant snowfall expected," the agency stated Sunday morning.

Environment Canada's weather alert map shows a greyed area where snow is forecast to fall on the island. (Environment Canada)

Winds to also ramp up Christmas Day

The snow will fall on most of the island, with the exception of Parson's Pond-Hawke's Bay, and the eastern and western sides of the Northern Peninsula.

Environment Canada said snow is expected to begin over southwestern Newfoundland on Monday evening, spread across most of Newfoundland on Christmas Eve, and then into Christmas Day.

Winds are forecast to ramp up in eastern areas of the island early Christmas morning, with northwesterlies from 60 to 80 km/h.

No other weather systems are forecast for northern Newfoundland or Labrador.

