Dreaming of a white Christmas? 10-20 cm forecast for most of Newfoundland
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow en route for most of the island.
Those hoping for a white Christmas are in luck — with Environment Canada forecasting 10 to 20 centimetres of snow for most of Newfoundland.
"Significant snowfall expected," the agency stated Sunday morning.
Winds to also ramp up Christmas Day
The snow will fall on most of the island, with the exception of Parson's Pond-Hawke's Bay, and the eastern and western sides of the Northern Peninsula.
Environment Canada said snow is expected to begin over southwestern Newfoundland on Monday evening, spread across most of Newfoundland on Christmas Eve, and then into Christmas Day.
Winds are forecast to ramp up in eastern areas of the island early Christmas morning, with northwesterlies from 60 to 80 km/h.
No other weather systems are forecast for northern Newfoundland or Labrador.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.