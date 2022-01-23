Snow dogs and winter birds in this week's photo gallery

This pup spends a winter sunset dancing with his shadow on ice near Burgeo. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

As Newfoundland and Labrador settles into winter, the residents of the province, whether two-legged, four-legged or winged, decide how to make the best of it until the sun returns.

Check out these photos, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album!

Alick Tsui saw "trees glittering with icicles and silver thorns" on the Sugarloaf path in St. John's. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

A crisp day in Springdale with snow down aside calm waters. (Submitted by Glenn Simms)

In internet parlance, some might call this little one a "birb," and on the branch this junco looks to be cozy on its own. (Submitted by Chirathi Wijekulathilake)

Evelyn Winters shared this photo of her grandkids lending a hand with the shoveling. (Submitted by Evelyn Winters)

A murmuration of pigeons seem to reenact New Year's fireworks over a misty Quidi Vidi lake. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

A winter sun blazes, but offers little warmth as it glints off of Northern Bay Sands. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A picturesque moonlight hockey game on Churchill's Pond in Durrell. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

Antonio Shano snapped this pic of a curious fox who came out to watch them play hockey. (Submitted by Antonio Shano)

It's an icy breakfast for these feathered folks in Pasadena. (Submitted by Tim Spicer)

Sunset burns like winter fire, turning ice red as hot coals and living trees black as ash. (Submitted by Ron Glavine)

A full, red moon rises over the hills of Burnt Arm, as seen from across the Bay of Exploits. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

A trio of puffins take time to gossip among the rocks of Elliston. (Submitted by Chirathi Wijekulathilake)

Winter winds make ice grow like sharp teeth from Arch Rock in Little Catalina. (Submitted by Debbie Rumbolt)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.