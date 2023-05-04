Tentative deal reached that could see snow crab harvesters back on the water

Snow crab harvesters could be back on the water soon. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union has reached a tentative deal that could see snow crab harvesters back on the water in short order.

Union president Greg Pretty told CBC News shortly after 6 p.m. Friday that details of the deal will be sent to union members before being ratified.

"It's been a really good day," Pretty said.

The FFAW and the Association of Seafood Producers (ASP) have been stuck in a stalemate for weeks over the $2.20 per pound price set by the provincial price setting panel in early April. The industry is worth about $756 million.

Many harvesters have said the $2.20 price wouldn't make for a viable season after two years that saw prices over $7 per pound and the rising cost of fuel and other supplies.

However, $2.20 per pound will still be the price for the catch but will remain in place for the entire season, not just for the three-week window offered by the ASP before it sought a price reconsideration from the price setting panel.

"That is a significant move and it gives us a lot of latitude to have a fishery," Pretty said.

What's at stake in the stalled N.L. snow crab fishery? Duration 2:18 Todd O'Brien, host of CBC's The Broadcast, breaks down the industry numbers.

Furthermore the union has the right for a price reconsideration if the market does increase.

"If in fact we get a green light tomorrow from our crab fleet, we can get up and going relatively shortly," Pretty said.

Having crab boats back on the water isn't only a relief for harvesters.

Twenty-two processing plants across Newfoundland and Labrador are eagerly awaiting the catch so that the roughly 5,000 plant workers can get back on the job.

"We've gone through a very tough month and there's some light at the end of the tunnel," Pretty said.

"I'll leave it to the harvesters to make that decision and I know they'll make it in good faith."

