Tensions rise in snow crab negotiations as producers make talks with union public

Jeff Loder, executive director of the Association of Seafood Producers, says reports his group tabled a counter-offer to the FFAW are untrue. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The head of Newfoundland and Labrador's Association of Seafood Producers is now putting negotiations with the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union out in the open, saying the union mischaracterized meetings between the two groups.

The two sides met Wednesday to discuss what the FFAW called a final counter offer from the ASP in the battle for better snow crab prices for harvesters. The offer surfaced in a news release from the union on Wednesday night, saying it was made by the ASP.

On Thursday morning, ASP executive director Jeff Loder said that statement is untrue.

"They issued a press release saying that ASP had made a counter offer. That did not happen, and it's not true," Loder said.

"That was based on not a misunderstanding, an outright fabrication, that ASP had tabled an offer. That did not happen.… There are no offers on the table from ASP. Any."

Loder said the association did tell the FFAW on Wednesday that, on the advice of government, they would make sure the price of snow crab would remain at at least $2.20 per pound for the rest of the season.

He said the association asked the FFAW to provide an offer in writing, which they did, and noted it was consistent with headway the ASP has been trying to make for over a month.

Now, after the FFAW's press release, Loder says his association will be making any negotiations with the union public.

"We will listen to anything that comes back from the FFAW, but we will not be engaging for one more minute in a world where people are not laying out exactly what's happening in an open, honest and transparent way to the people of this province. There's too much at stake," Loder said.

FFAW doubles down

The FFAW says it's the ASP that's being untruthful.

"It's a very serious accusation against leadership of this union," said union president Greg Pretty. "I'm not surprised at the source."

In a press release issued Thursday, the union says it laid out a first offer of a minimum of $2.30 per pound during negotiations on Wednesday morning. That also included price increases of 15 cents per pound for every 25-cent increase of the market price on the Urner Barry Index.

The FFAW says the ASP "flatly rejected" the proposal and left the morning's negotiation.

Greg Pretty is president of the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Later in the day, the release said, the union's bargaining committee made a revised offer — which they say was finally countered by the ASP.

"I can tell you one thing right now. When we left there yesterday we had a deal from ASP," Pretty said.

Snow crab licence holders are currently voting on the proposal, but Pretty says he knows of harvesters who are holding off on voting due to ASP "pulling out" of the deal.

He said he'll continue to fight for a deal and doesn't want to play "he said, she said."

"They've packed up here, and I need to get a deal here to get the province up and going. That's the important thing for us right now," Pretty said.

Some harvesters ready to fish

As tensions from the negotiating table boil over, tensions on the wharf are also increasing.

Loder says there were reports of crab harvesters hoping to fish on Wednesday, but they would have been blocked from leaving the dock by other harvesters. He called it an intimidation tactic.

"They're being threatened and their right to work. There's no strike. They have a right to work, they want to go to work, and they're fearing for their safety," he said.

Lee Melindy, a snow crab harvester, says he's ready to get back on the water. (Submitted by Lee Melindy)

Crab harvester Lee Melindy of Lumsden says he's anxious to get back on the water and voted to accept the announced proposal.

"We're getting down to the crunch with our fishery here in [Zone] 3K.… What kind of damage are we going to do to our stock if we prolong this and be [at] it too long is a big concern," he said.

"Can you leave it in the water? B'y, that's a hard thing to say, to leave $300,000 in the water."

No matter the result, Melindy said, it will take time for the wounds of those inside the industry to heal.