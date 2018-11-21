Axed jobs and closed plants loom, warn crab harvesters about new management approach

Fishing businesses are on the line if the Department of Fisheries and Oceans implements a new management system for snow crab, says Port de Grave harvester.

"Bankrupt ... plant workers will lose their jobs. Plants will definitely close. Fishermen are definitely bankrupt ... I'd say 80 per cent of the industry is bankrupt," said Brad Doyle.

New biological information reveals snow crab off the coast of Newfoundland are terminally molting before they reach fishable size. (Jane Adey/CBC)

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is meeting with crab harvesters across the province this week to discuss a precautionary approach for the troubled snow crab stock.

Recent science shows the abundance of snow crab is at its lowest level in 25 years, and new biological information shows crabs aren't growing to a fishable size.

The precautionary approach is a management strategy that differentiates stock status into healthy, cautious and critical levels. DFO scientists haven't completed their assessment of the 2018 crab season but examples used by DFO show that if the approach had been applied to the 2017 season, it would have meant an 80-per-cent cut to the largest group of crab fishers in the province in an area known as 3L.

"I understand the concerns of fishermen but we are trying to have a sustainable fishery so that fishermen can have a fishery in future years," said Annette Rumbolt, regional manager for resource management for DFO.

Harvester concerns about DFO science

Some 200 harvesters and their representatives attended the DFO meeting in St. John's Monday. Many raised concerns about whether or not DFO's science is comprehensive enough.

"We've had environmental issues that weren't taken into account," says fisher Brad Doyle. Fishers like Doyle want to known what impact other fish species and the growing population of harp seals is having on snow crab.

Snow crab that's fishable size has to have a carapace of 115 mm or greater. (Jane Adey/CBC)

"DFO does talk about an ecosystem approach sometimes, but when it really comes to managing they manage these fisheries in silos and it's not working well. So we need to get better at it and to manage it on an ecosystem approach," said Keith Sullivan, president of the Fish Food and Allied Workers Association.

Rumbolt admitted an ecosystem approach is not implemented in stock assessments.

"The thing is that there is a seal group that researches seal, and this is snow crab," she said.

"So even though it may be happening in the ecosystem it's not explicitly done in the science."

Brad Doyle fishes snow crab from his fishing vessel Elite Voyager. (Submitted photo. )

So should DFO scientists be striving for more of an ecosystem approach?

"It's definitely somewhere where we would want to be going and there's a still a lot about all the fisheries for us to learn about. So yes, there's lots to be learned yet," said Rumbolt.

Questions about seismic impact

Harvesters also asked DFO managers about seismic activity from the oil and gas industry and whether it's causing harm to sea life.

DFO is studying seismic activity, scientists said, but say information about the impact on crab is not included in the stock assessment.

For harvesters like Brad Doyle who have millions invested in the snow crab industry, the omissions are frustrating. They're calling for more and better science and improved communication with fishers.

"This can't be just based on what one group sees based on crab in their survey. There's other factors at play," said Doyle

"We are the best science that are out there ... we've seen things in the past that maybe they haven't seen, or if they have they're not communicating with us that they have. So yes, we need more science," he said

DFO said it will establish a working group on the precautionary approach for snow crab management.

The snow crab stock assessment for the 2019 season will be held in March.

