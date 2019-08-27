Animals face the same winter problems as humans, says wildlife group

Shane Mahoney, head of wildlife education group Conservation Visions, says humans aren't the only animal feeling the burn this winter. (Katie Breen/CBC)

As layer upon layer of heavy snow — sandwiched between sheets of ice and kept well alive by blasts of frigid air — continue to blanket the province, residents might find themselves wondering how they'll last until spring.

And one conservationist says we're not alone.

"Most human beings tend to focus on the frustrations we have with deep snows or long-term cold, and probably expect that wildlife is almost immune from these kinds of things," said Shane Mahoney, head of wildlife initiative Conservation Visions.

"But the truth of the matter is animals, too, are faced with difficulty in wintertime."

As temperatures plummet, keeping bodies warm takes more fuel for metabolisms -- fuel that's often in short supply.

Mahoney said animals like moose might even find themselves snowed in by drifts.

"What a lot of people don't realize is the cost of locomotion for animals, particularly like moose, which tend to break through snow and not ride on the surface," Mahoney said.

Moose often have trouble trudging through the snow, which burns precious energy in food-scarce times. (Shutterstock)

During the winter, moose can often be seen hanging around the province's snowmobiling trails. Mahoney said that's an important tactic for them, as packed-down routes are easier to traverse.

"The reason that moose are aggressive and won't leave those trails is that the cost of locomotion there is less," Mahoney said.

"They ride on the packed down trails and it's easier for them to do so. And they're so inclined to stay in those favoured travelling lanes ... they can become quite aggressive when approached even by a snowmobile, and say 'No, I'm not leaving this ... to walk waist-high in snow.'"

Drifts make eating difficult, too, keeping branches — particularly those of balsam fur trees, which moose rely on in the winter months — out of reach.

"If they are constantly sinking through the snow, and trying to get to that kind of food, they can only reach their heads up a little bit just to nibble," Mahoney said. "Then of course their food intake is reduced."

Animals like small birds also face a challenge in the winter, as they need to be able to access much more food in order to maintain body heat during the colder months.

Small birds can have trouble staying warm in the winter because of their high metabolism. They need to eat a lot more food to keep up in winter. (Redpoll Lunches/Flickr)

"You can see the difficulties and the challenges that these animals have, and the way they compete over a cone of seeds, for example," Mahoney said. "You can easily see that they're hungry."

Mahoney said those who attempt to help animals like moose must do it carefully, as stressing out the animal can have major health effects.

"I think the big thing to realize is if you saw a human being struggling in snow, you immediately have a certain empathetic reaction to say 'My God, look how difficult it is for the lady or that gentleman or that boy or whatever to walk in that snow," Mahoney said.

"It is exactly the same for these animals. And because they don't hold up their hand and say 'would you please help me,' doesn't mean they're not experiencing the exact same kind of physiological responses."