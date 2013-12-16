After serious crash, truck drivers want 24-hour snow clearing on Trans-Canada Highway

Following a crash last month involving three transport trucks that shut down the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours, some commercial truck drivers are urging the Newfoundland and Labrador government to implement 24-hour snow clearing.

Truck driver Stan Reid, in an interview with CBC News, blamed the state of the highway for the accident, near Birchy Narrows on Newfoundland's west coast.

"Poor road conditions led to that accident," said Reid, who says the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's policy of keeping plows off the road between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in snowy weather.

"The government seems to be cutting everything, but they shouldn't be cutting where people's safety is concerned," he said.

Truck driver Sandy Higdon says plows need to be on the road more to mitigate dangerous road conditions.

"There was a lot of snow that evening, the road conditions were deteriorating all night," he said. "It could have been a lot worse."

The drivers say there has been a noticeable lack of snow-clearing equipment on the roads in recent years. Higdon said road conditions on a recent trip were poor as a result.

"It wasn't good at times. Lots of snow, lots of ice. It seems like the department of highways is not doing anything," he said. "Even after a snowstorm, it seems like it takes them a long time to get out to clear the highway. I don't know what the issue is at all."

As winter approaches, with more severe weather on the way, the truckers are urging the Department of Transportation to increase snow-clearing frequency of clearing the highway. Higdon, pointing to the province's emergency rooms closures due to staffing shortages, says he worries ambulances and the public will have to travel farther to find medical care on unplowed roads during poor weather.

The highway near Birchy Narrows was closed for several hours after a crash involving three transport trucks in late November. (Andy Moss/Twitter)

Elvis Loveless, minister of transportation and infrastructure, says the department deals with a lot of snow and ice.

"It is just a reality here, not only in our province but in other provinces as well. Unpredictable weather throws out challenges for us all."

Loveless also noted weather patterns are changing.

"Conversations around our infrastructure need to change as climate changes," he said, but added the department increases snow-clearing as much as it can when needed. "The plow operators will be there to assess and assist when an emergency arises," he said.

According to the department's website, the winter road-clearing schedule runs from mid-November to early April, with maintenance crews reporting for work between 4:30 and 5 a.m. five days a week. They work an eight-hour shift unless weather conditions dictate they work additional hours. Snowplows are dispatched until 9:30 p.m., but if the snow continues, they don't operate from 11 p.m. until 5 the next morning.

