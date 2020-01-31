Finding shovellers a struggle for people with mobility challenges

No matter the year, or when the first snowfall comes, for Paralympian and mobility advocate Joanne MacDonald, winter always starts at the end of summer.

"I think our winter probably starts in September. Because September-October is when we endeavour to look to see who will do our snow clearing this winter. And it's always a challenge," she said.

Joanne MacDonald and her partner Leslie MacLeod describe their yearly effort to find consistent and affordable snow clearing. MacDonald uses a wheelchair and needs her ramp shoveled, something many companies won't do. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

MacDonald lives in a bungalow, and her difficulty is one that is faced by many with mobility challenges in the St. John's region: the search for a consistent snow-shoveling service is a never-ending task.

"Typically we need someone who shovels and maybe with a snowblower so they can do my ramp and they can do the driveway and steps and walkway. And that's where we bump into the barrier because lots of times, sadly, people are just not interested in doing that kind of work," said MacDonald

MacDonald's partner, Leslie MacLeod, says even when they find a service, the other issue is affordability.

"Some of the companies will require a four- or five-month contract at $450 a month starting in November and going to March or even April. That's pretty tough," she said.

MacLeod used to handle shoveling herself but as she approaches 70, she too is limited in what she can do.

She says in past decades the neighborhood banded together to help one another but people have aged and now have mobility issues.

"The need is so high that the demand is so high there has to be a creative way to meet this to meet the supply," said MacLeod.

That need was highlighted recently when the military completed more than 900 tasks as its shovel brigade helped St. John's dig out from a record-smashing snowstorm.

Yamuna Kutty is planning on moving into a condo with underground parking because she cannot find adequate snow clearing help. She says while that may work for her, it isn't an answer for everyone. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

For Yamuna Kutty, 82, the answer is downsizing.

After a December visit from her daughter, Kutty says she plans to move into a condo with underground parking because she too has been unable to find a reliable snow-clearing service.

"My daughter said I cannot stay here like this. I cannot," she said.

Kutty noted her plan is not a recipe for everyone because not every senior can move into a condo.

"We have to come up with some kind of way of dealing with mobility issues and seniors," she said.

The issue is also on Stats Canada's radar. The agency released a post-blizzard impact report that specifically mentioned the risk in emergency situations for seniors and people who live alone.

"Seniors who are living alone may be even more at risk, especially if health or mobility issues restrict their ability to move in and out of their homes. In the northeast Avalon Peninsula, seniors accounted for approximately 15 per cent of the overall population."

The report also said more than 22,200 people live alone on the Northeast Avalon, representing 11 per cent of the population. Among those living alone, about one-third are seniors, according to the report.

In the St. John's region, people with mobility challenges say while they can find someone to plow their driveways, contractors typically don't offer pathway or wheelchair ramp shoveling services. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

So what can be done?

The province's seniors' advocate wants to figure that out as well. So she is asking for input.

"What happens day-to-day when we have smaller amounts of snow that falls or ice storms or power outages et cetera, et cetera? And that's a question I am asking seniors to let me know: how do they feel about this? But more importantly, what are the solutions?" said Suzanne Brake.

Given the growing numbers of seniors, said Brake, it's important to hear from them to understand the diversity of needs.

"As much as we think the answer should be really simple, it's tangly, it's complicated and it's real," said Nancy Reid, executive director of the Coalition for Persons with Disabilities NL.

There are varying reasons why help is needed, and there are people who have difficulty communicating their needs, she said.

"I think there is a real onus on municipalities, for sure, throughout the province, city of St. John's included, to really have an understanding to the best of their ability of the residents and and where the needs are," she said.

One thing that could be done is the compilation of a list of people who have difficulty removing snow, said Reid. Keeping privacy in mind, she said, it would give a better understanding of the types of services that are needed.

Following January's state of emergency, the City of St. John's says it will have a debrief on how support networks available to vulnerable populations can be strengthened. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

For its part, the city of St. John's says it is listening.

"The city has numerous ways in which we regularly stay in contact with members of the community," said a statement from the city's department of community services.

It also said emergency preparedness for vulnerable populations is on the agenda for the next meeting of the city's inclusion advisory committee.

The meeting will have a debrief on the state of emergency and how lessons learned from the blizzard and its aftermath can be used to strengthen support networks available to vulnerable populations.

