St. John's expects to blow snow-clearing budget by $5M thanks to January blizzard

A storm that buried much of eastern Newfoundland under three-metre snow drifts is costing the province's capital millions.

The City of St. John's said in a release Wednesday morning that snow-clearing operations will likely exceed the 2020 budget by $4 to $5 million.

"This is an approximate total figure and takes into account staff overtime, contracted snow removal costs, fleet expenses, fuel and other supplies," said Mayor Danny Breen in the statement.

The exact number depends on how much snow the rest of the winter brings, he added.

The city is requesting disaster relief assistance from the federal government. Applications for assistance remain open and amounts have not been finalized. Breen said the amount will factor in to this year's budget.

The city had set aside $17.5 million for snow clearing in 2020.

"It is fortunate we are very early in the fiscal year, so we have time to develop a solid plan to address this overage," Breen said in the statement.

"Staff are already examining options, including use of the snow-clearing reserve of $2 million and reducing or deferring other expenditures."

Breen said the city would also apply any savings from 2019 to the cleanup costs.

