Sniffing out a stroll in this week's photo album

These polar bears are enjoying a spring stroll near Pinsent's Arm in Labrador. (Submitted by Brendon Clark)

We're all heading out to enjoy the outdoors as the weather gets nicer, though some are better equipped for the still-chilly temperatures than others!

Enjoy our latest audience gallery. And after that, scroll down to find out how you can submit to be part of the next one.

The low tide is an opportunity to see the Three Sisters in Bay Roberts from a whole new angle. (Submitted by Andrew Turner)

We all make choices in life, but not all of us would choose to catch choice waves in April in Conception Bay South. Then again, some would. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

A colourful jay enjoys a feed of seed near Kent's Pond. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Then again, some birds want something of more substance than seeds, as we see with this young eagle hungrily eyeing some gulls near Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

Now don't be alarmed. This is not in fact a giant dog that has gone for a swim, but rather a lovely iceberg near Leading Tickles. I know I was relieved when I figured it out. (Submitted by Linda Lane)

The crocuses are coming just in time for spring, and the ones on David Sparks' lawn in St. John's have a particularly timely message. (Submitted by David Sparks)

