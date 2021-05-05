3rd trial for police officer Doug Snelgrove, accused of sexual assault, now underway

RNC Const. Doug Snelgrove, pictured here in court in September, is standing trial for the third time on the same sexual assault charge. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The third trial for Doug Snelgrove, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer accused of sexual assault, is underway.

Potential jurors filed Wednesday morning into the old School for the Deaf in St. John's, now turned into a makeshift Supreme Court facility in order to adhere to COVID-19 distancing protocols.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar selected a jury around noon NT. Court was scheduled to resume in the afternoon, with remarks expected from Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland.

It's the second time that Snelgrove will observe witness testimony inside this building, after his retrial in September was declared void due to an error in jury dismissal.

The justice in that trial, Garrett Handrigan, determined he did not follow protocol when he sequestered the jury and dismissed the two alternate jurors who had heard evidence. Snelgrove's lawyers, Randy Piercey and Jon Noonan, called the mistake "unfortunate but … fatal."

Handrigan declared a mistrial on Sept. 25, leading to a new trial date and new jury.

The mistrial led to several protests outside Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador and widespread backlash against the Newfoundland and Labrador justice system, with critics demanding more support for sexual assault complainants who must testify before a jury.

Snelgrove's trial takes place once again inside this makeshift courtroom at the School for the Deaf building in St. John's. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The incident under scrutiny occurred in December 2014. The Ontario Provincial Police were called to investigate, and arrested and charged Snelgrove in 2015.

He stood trial for the first time in 2017. An appeals court overturned that verdict a year later.

Media are barred from reporting the details of Snelgrove's previous two trials.

