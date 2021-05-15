Jury in Snelgrove trial concerned they can't reach verdict

Snelgrove's trial takes place once again inside this makeshift courtroom at the School for the Deaf building in St. John's. The jury were instructed Saturday to continue to try a reach a verdict. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

As deliberations continue at the sexual assault trial of a St. John's police officer Saturday, the jury is expressing concern that it may not be able to reach a verdict.

On Friday night, after the second day of being sequestered, the jury sent Justice Vikas Khaladkar a brief note. It read, "Cannot come to unanimous decision. Next steps?"

If the jury fails to come to a verdict, it could end the trial for Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Doug Snelgrove, and for the complainant who has now testified about the alleged assault three times.

Snelgrove, first arrested in 2015, was tried three times in the last four years after a young woman accused him of assaulting her while she was intoxicated.

Khaladkar pleaded with the jury to continue to try for a verdict Saturday morning, suggesting that they review the evidence and listen to each other's concerns.

He also reminded them of their oath to try and reach a verdict, but said that "in some cases, perhaps this is one, juries can't come to a conclusion."

While the jury continued trying to reach a consensus, over a dozen people arrived at the Supreme Court on Duckworth Street to show solidarity with the complainant, known only as Jane Doe.

And god bless every single car honker - especially those who reach across from the passenger seat. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SupportforJaneDoe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SupportforJaneDoe</a> <a href="https://t.co/9ShBzse7L2">pic.twitter.com/9ShBzse7L2</a> —@jenndeon



Similar demonstrations had occurred at the previous two trials, Similar demonstrations had occurred at the previous two trials, including a large protest at RNC headquarters in 2017.

Questions of consent and doubt

The complainant has testified she was too intoxicated to remember consenting to sex, and only "came to" to discover Snelgrove, an on-duty police officer who gave her a ride to her apartment, having intercourse with her.

The police officer testified that the two had consensual sex and that the woman appeared sober.

On Friday, the jury had several questions for Justice Khaladkar about the definition of reasonable doubt.

Khaladkar previously said the jury should take it as a given that Snelgrove, as an on-duty police officer, holds a position of authority over the complainant.

The larger question, he told them, is whether the evidence shows he abused that position to gain the woman's trust, and whether those feelings of trust then influenced her decision to have sex with him, when she would not otherwise have done so.

By law, a person cannot consent if they are unconscious, asleep, severely drunk to a point of incapacity or induced to have sex because a person abuses a position of trust or authority.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador