Accused cop 'knight in shining armour' for young woman, Crown argues at Snelgrove rape trial

RNC Const. Doug Snelgrove enters court ahead of closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial on Wednesday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Wednesday afternoon marked the third time the complainant of a sexual assault case listened to a defence attorney pick apart her testimony.

The complainant, a young woman flanked by supporters in the gallery of a Supreme Court courtroom in St. John's, alleges St. John's police officer Doug Snelgrove had sex with her while she was too drunk to remember consenting.

But defence counsel Randy Piercey argued her behaviour that night shows otherwise.

The woman testified last week that she can't recall long stretches of time that night in 2014, when she first encountered the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer.

Snelgrove offered her a ride home as she emerged from a nightclub, and helped her climb through a window into her locked apartment, according to the woman. He then went inside, apparently to make sure she was safe, she told the court.

She then recalled that they kissed, and she sat on her loveseat because she felt too drunk to stand up. The next thing she knew, she said, she "came to" and he was having sex with her.

But Piercey argued the woman's actions throughout the night suggest she wasn't sufficiently drunk for her testimony to stand, contending that the woman was clear-headed enough to make multiple decisions, including when to leave the nightclub to head home and how to give Snelgrove directions to her apartment.

She also testified she was able to recall that her roommate was away that night — a piece of evidence Piercey says she altered between trials, suggesting that discredited her reliability as a witness. "She remembers what she wants to remember," he said.

When you add up the night's choices, "it shows that you're dealing with a competent, aware ... individual," he added.

Defense attorney Randy Piercey zeroed in on what he framed as inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony, arguing her behaviour provides reasonable doubt about her level of intoxication. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"If you're smart enough that you're aware of the world, aware of your own circumstance, then I would suggest you're aware enough ... to consent to sexual activity."

He then pointed to evidence from a toxicologist, which says someone might seem sober enough to consent but still experience blackouts. That could also let Snelgrove off the hook, he argued, even though the woman might not recall consenting.

In Canadian law, a person cannot consent if severely intoxicated or unconscious. Consent also isn't valid when one person induces sex through an abuse of trust, power or authority.

Definition of inducement at play

The complainant's level of sobriety, however, isn't the only issue under scrutiny. The jury must also consider if Snelgrove abused his position of power as an on-duty police officer in order to obtain her consent.

"There's not one shred of evidence...that he did anything to induce her to have sexual activity," Piercey said. In fact, Piercey pointed out, he offered to drive her to a friend's house.

"He did his best to get a safe place for her."

Snelgrove also faced accusations against him for the third time, as Crown counsel Lloyd Strickland offered his closing statements to the jury.

Both Snelgrove and his legal team have offered a picture of the defendant as a helpful police officer, who at every turn ensured the complainant arrived at her apartment safely. Snelgrove, who testified the complainant initiated sex and agreed to all sexual acts between them, said Monday he agreed to give the woman a ride home because he assumed she had no other way of getting there.

Snelgrove also told the court he did not make any record of their encounter in his notes from that night because he did not consider the ride a "police duty." He was on the clock and in uniform at the time.

Crown counsel Lloyd Strickland spent most of his closing argument detailing ways the jury might find the complainant did not give valid consent. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Strickland said that idea in itself — Snelgrove's identity as a presumably trustworthy police officer — may be sufficient to put him behind bars.

When the officer took the woman into his patrol car, "he's assuming responsibility to a degree for her wellbeing," Strickland argued.

Strickland said Snelgrove didn't have to persuade or coerce the woman in order to meet the legal criteria for inducement through his position of trust.

It's enough, he suggested, that Snelgrove carried out the role of helpful cop, someone the complainant herself said she felt safer with than a cab driver.

"In some ways he's being her knight in shining armour," Strickland said, adding that Snelgrove didn't need to devise a "sinister plan" in order to commit the crime.

Could the guise of a police officer's duty of care, Strickland asked, all have been a ruse to get inside her apartment?

Snelgrove may have used the woman's feelings of trust to obtain consent, simply "setting the plate in case the opportunity arises," Strickland argued.

"When she entered the house, I suggest that's when the opportunity arose."

Justice Vikas Khaladkar is scheduled to instruct the jury on consent law Thursday morning, after which the panel will begin deliberations.