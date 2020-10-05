3rd trial for Doug Snelgrove to start March 29

A Newfoundland police officer charged with sexual assault will stand trial for a third time.

Const. Doug Snelgrove of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is accused of assaulting a woman, who was 21 at the time, while he was on duty in 2014.

His lawyer stood in Supreme Court on Monday in St. John's for his arraignment.

The Crown told the court it was ready to proceed with another trial as soon as possible, with the judge suggesting a start date of Nov. 30. However, Snelgrove's defence said it wasn't possible on their end until February.

The trial is scheduled for March 29.

Outside the courthouse, more than a dozen protestors held signs calling for judicial reform and an end to sexual violence.

A silent protest outside Supreme Court has been ongoing since Sept. 25. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Mica McCurdy said she was disappointed to hear the trial won't happen for almost another six months.

"It's unacceptable that it has to happen a third time," she said. "To delay it just prolongs the trauma she's experiencing, and the collective grief that we're experiencing in St. John's."

McCurdy said she and her friends had been affected by the case.

"We think about what it means to be a woman, vulnerable, in a city, looking for people to support us and stand next to us — especially police officers — to protect us in situations where we feel unsafe or scared," she said.

"To see this happen again and again just tells us that victims are not supported, not believed.… What is the point in reporting?"

Mica McCurdy, right, says she joined Monday's protest in solidarity with the complainant. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Heather Elliott, another protestor, has been standing off and on at Supreme Court daily since Sept. 25, the day of the mistrial.

A number of people have reached out to her since then with their own experiences of sexual violence.

"It's been eye-opening," she said. "One of the biggest things is the number of victims and survivors out there who just don't bother coming forward, or they come forward and the justice system fails them horribly."

Elliott said she gets the sense there isn't much trust among survivors that a court proceeding will bring them any kind of closure.

"It has been shocking to see just how universal that victim experience is," she said.

Heather Elliott, middle, has been protesting daily outside Supreme Court since Sept. 25. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

A jury acquitted Snelgrove in his first trial in 2017, but an appeals court dismissed the verdict a year later, ruling the trial judge made an error with her instructions to the jury.

His second trial, which lasted for two weeks last month, ended in a mistrial after the judge mistakenly dismissed two additional jurors without using a lottery system, as required by the Criminal Code.

