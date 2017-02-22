New trial set for RNC officer accused of sexual assault

A new trial has been scheduled for a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer accused of committing sexual assault while on duty.

Doug Snelgrove will face a new judge and jury March 30, 2020.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence worked out the details for the new trial Wednesday morning at Supreme Court in St. John's. Snelgrove did not appear in court.

The new trial to scheduled to last about two weeks, with lawyers expecting few changes in witnesses and evidence from Snelgrove's original trial in 2017.

The Supreme Court of Canada recently blocked Snelgrove's appeal to avoid a new trial. He was acquitted of sexual assault charges by a judge and jury, but the Crown appealed the verdict, arguing the trial judge had erred in her instructions to the jury.

The charges stem from an incident in 2014, when Snelgrove was on duty and a woman asked for a ride home from a downtown St. John's bar. The two returned to the woman's apartment and had sex. At trial, Snelgrove acknowledged he was in uniform that night and knew the 21-year-old woman had been drinking.

Snelgrove is suspended without pay from the RNC pending the conclusion of proceedings against him.

