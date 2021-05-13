Jury sequestered to deliberate fate of Doug Snelgrove for 3rd time

Const. Doug Snelgrove watched a jury file out of the courtroom to decide his fate for third time in four years on Thursday after just over a weeklong retrial.

Snelgrove was arrested for sexual assault in 2015, after the complainant reported that he had intercourse with her while she was highly intoxicated. The woman, then 21, said she does not remember giving consent, and that she "came to" while he was penetrating her.

Snelgrove testified that the woman initiated sex and consented to all acts between them. He was on duty and in uniform at the time, and met her after agreeing to give her a ride home from a nightclub in his police cruiser. He told the court she did not appear intoxicated.

This is the third jury tasked with reaching a verdict in this case.

Snelgrove was acquitted in 2017. He cried and hugged supporters after the jury found him not guilty, but the verdict launched widespread protests in St. John's.

The Crown appealed the acquittal, arguing Justice Valerie Marshall failed to properly instruct the jury on consent law.

A new trial was ordered, which Snelgrove fought in the country's highest court.

But the Supreme Court of Canada rejected his appeal, citing a part of sexual assault law that prohibits exploiting a person's feelings of trust to obtain consent.

"We are of the view that it would have been open to the jury," the judgment stated, "to conclude that by virtue of abusing his position of trust and authority, the accused took advantage of the complainant, who was highly intoxicated and vulnerable, by using the personal feelings and confidence engendered by their relationship to secure her apparent consent to sexual activity."

A retrial in 2020 ended after the jury had already entered sequestration. Justice Garrett Handrigan caught his own mistake when he dismissed alternate jurors without using a lottery system, as is protocol. He called a mistrial before a verdict was returned.

Both of Snelgrove's previous trials sparked protests from supporters of the complainant. Two separate errors on the judge's bench led to the complainant having to testify three times. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

On Wednesday, Snelgrove's lawyer argued in his closing submissions that the complainant was of sound mind, pointing to a list of decisions she made that he says indicated a sufficient level of sobriety to consent to sex.

He also argued that the police officer, although on duty, did not exercise his authority or occupation to induce consent, and that no evidence presented to the jury suggested so.

Crown attorney Lloyd Strickland pointed to testimony from the complainant indicating that she was too drunk to consent and may have passed out during the alleged assault.

He also spent a large portion of his closing submission arguing that Snelgrove used his badge to create a feeling of security for the young woman, before seeing an opportunity to take advantage of her.

Strickland suggested the woman would not have let a civilian enter her apartment and felt safe with Snelgrove due to his occupation.