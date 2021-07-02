Skip to Main Content
Snapchat-posted video of speeding at 170 km/h leads to suspended licence

A Labrador man who posted a video to Snapchat featuring a high-speed — and seatbelt-less — ride has found himself with court dates and no driver's licence. 
A video posted to Snapchat helped lead RCMP to the driver at the wheel. RCMP noted he identified himself while recording it. (RCMP )

RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay said the man, 23, was travelling at about 170 km/h in a video that was uploaded to the popular social media platform. 

On top of the speed, he was also seen using a cellphone while driving. 

"The driver, who identified himself in the video, was doing all of this with a sleeping passenger on board," RCMP said in a statement Friday. 

The driver's licence has been suspended. 

Police also ticketed him Wednesday for excessive speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellphone while driving. 

now