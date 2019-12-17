No new obstruction of justice trial for RNC Const. Joe Smyth

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth won't be facing a new trial for the obstruction of justice charge that's been dogging him since July 2018.

Today the Crown told the court that it will not proceed with a new trial or appeal the Court of Appeal's decision last month to overturn Smyth's earlier conviction on the charge.

Smyth was found guilty in February and given a suspended sentence and a year of probation in April for tickets he issued to a motorcyclist on May 12, 2017.

The officer pulled over Sayed Husaini and wrote him tickets for running a red light, improperly passing vehicles, driving between vehicles and having a faulty tire.

Smyth, right, looks straight ahead as Sayed Husaini enters the courtroom to testify at Smyth's obstruction of justice trial. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

All of the tickets were dismissed in traffic court before Smyth's obstruction of justice trial. Smyth was later charged with obstruction of justice after the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated.

During the trial, the court was shown video shot from Husaini's motorcycle that clearly showed the light was green when he drove through the intersection.

Smyth was convicted of obstruction of justice by Judge Mike Madden on Feb 22.

In the Court of Appeal decision, Justice Lois Hoegg wrote that the video from the motorcycle could not be considered strong enough evidence to show Smyth's specific intent to obstruct justice.

For these reasons, among others, the decision said, Smyth's appeal was allowed and a new trial was ordered.

Inquiry into the shooting death of Donald Dunphy

Smyth testified at a public inquiry after he shot and killed injured worker Don Dunphy on April 5, 2015.

Smyth, a member of then premier Paul Davis's security detail, was at Dunphy's home to speak with him about his social media posts about politicians. Smyth said at an inquiry into the shooting that he fired at Dunphy four times in self-defence after Dunphy pointed a rifle at him.

Don Dunphy, seen speaking with CBC News during a 2011 interview, was shot to death in his home on April 5, 2015. (CBC)

Inquiry commissioner Leo Barry concluded Smyth used appropriate force in self-defence when the RNC officer fatally shot Dunphy.

