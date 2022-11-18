Smith's Ambulance refused calls, some staff were unauthorized to work, documents reveal

Wade Smith, owner of Smith's Ambulance Service, is fighting his termination as ambulance service provider to the Whitbourne area. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Documents obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request have shed light on why the Newfoundland and Labrador government cut ties with Smith's Ambulance Service this past spring.

Among the reasons, according to the documents, from the provincial Health Department:

Two emergency medical responders working for Smith's attended to patients without medical authorization.

The service allegedly failed to respond to 911 calls, including once during a winter storm.

The service twice refused to do routine transfers between health facilities "despite having multiple units available."

Provincial government officials also took issue with Smith's interpretation of the right to refuse unsafe work during poor winter weather under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Wade Smith, who owns the ambulance service, which had been serving about 5,000 people in the Whitbourne area since 1996, denies the allegations outlined in the documents.

"All these allegations are exactly what they are, these are allegations," said Smith in an interview with CBC News earlier this month.

"They built a fictitious case, without proper procedure," he said, adding he believes the Health Department and what was then Eastern Health were trying to shut down his ambulance service.

An ambulance leaves the Smith's Ambulance Service building near Whitbourne. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

A March 1 letter sent by Eastern Health CEO Ken Baird to Health Minister Tom Osborne — which called for the private ambulance operator's contract to be immediately terminated — said the health authority had a dysfunctional working relationship with Smith's and accused it of jeopardizing patient safety.

"Managing this one operator is now consuming a significant amount of resources across [Eastern Health] and [Health and Community Services]," reads a heavily redacted decision note from March.

The note recommended immediate termination of Smith's service agreement, citing a failure to respond to emergencies and breach of trust.

Staff didn't have authorization, says province

All paramedics working in the public ambulance system must have authorization from the Office of the Provincial Medical Director to provide patient care.

But in December, the Health Department "became aware" though medical records submitted to Eastern Health that two emergency medical responders, known as EMRs, had been working on patient transports and provided care without medical authority starting Oct. 1, 2022, a situation that would continue until Jan. 17 of this year, according to patient medical records submitted to Eastern Health, which has since been amalgamated into a single health authority, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

It's not clear from the documents how many patient transports the unauthorized workers had completed, and Smith said he couldn't give an exact number.

The department said Smith's Ambulance breached its contract by having unauthorized EMRs working because private ambulance operators must ensure their staff are registered and have medical authority.

In letters to the Health Department released in the access-to-information request, Smith calls issues with his worker's authorization a paperwork error. He claims the provincial medical director's office said the two med all the requirements for medical certification.

An ambulance driver described the highway driving conditions on Dec. 25 as 'Terrible. Slippery. Blinding snow. Cars off the road everywhere.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The provincial office that oversees paramedics said in an email that after completing training modules, EMRs have to submit exam scores to show they passed and email the office to receive their medical authorization.

"Please note that you do not have medical authority privileges until you have received your Confirmation of Medical Authorization letter," it reads.

Smith said EMR completed the training but never got the confirmation letter.

The province's director of emergency health and paramedicine services, Julian Kennedy, told Smith in a letter the workers were reminded to submit their documentation and that the office offered to backdate certification because the office may have "failed to send vital information about the process requirements."

However, the letter also tells Smith that he does "not understand the process sufficiently."

Inside an ambulance at Smith's Ambulance Service, a primary-care paramedic checks equipment before her shift starts. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

The Health Department said each instance of patient care conducted by an unauthorized EMR is considered a breach of Smith's service contract.

"This constitutes an unprecedented failure by an operator … to uphold public safety or recognize their own professional practice liability," reads a decision note that recommended terminating Smith's contract.

Smith said his EMRs don't have any direct patient contact, but just lift stretchers into ambulances, "which would be very insignificant compared to what they're trying to portray," he said.

The province said it would not pay Smith for the ambulance transfers that the unauthorized EMRs worked on unless a third attendant was also working to perform on-the-job training.

Refusal to answer 911 calls

The provincial medical director, Dr. Brian Metcalfe, who provides medical oversight to paramedics, wrote in a Feb. 7 email that he had "serious concerns" about Smith's refusal to respond to a 911 call on Feb. 4 during a snowstorm, after the police requested an emergency ambulance.

Metcalfe wrote that he reviewed medical records from two crews that responded to the call, the patient's hospital records and dispatch logs.

Smith's "failure to respond to 911 calls or to follow pre-established procedures for adverse weather conditions placed this patient at an unacceptable level of risk," wrote Metcalfe in an email to the Health Department.

"Provision of 911 emergency response is the fundamental obligation of an ambulance operator.… I would advocate for exercising the maximum recourse afforded by the ambulance service agreement in the interest of public safety."

Smith is suing the Health Department and Eastern Health over his firing. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A notice of non-compliance issued after the incident said Smith's "initially accepted the call, noting that it would depart once the door to the garage was able to be opened," but then advised it wouldn't respond to the call.

"Smith's Ambulance is expected to respond to emergency calls 24 hours/day and 365 days a year," reads the non-compliance note, which also said Smith's had not notified Eastern Health or 911 operations about issues preventing them from responding.

Smith said his ambulance base lost power during the storm and the call dispatching them dropped twice during the outages.

He also said a backup generator they were trying to use to open garage doors to the ambulance bay failed, forcing them to open the doors manually, during which time another operator was called.

A letter Smith's lawyer sent to the Health Department days after the incident said Smith's was back in service within a few minutes.

The lawyer for the ambulance service wrote that the storm and power outage was "both beyond Smith's reasonable control and without fault or negligence" and said the notice of non-compliance issued by Eastern Health was unfounded.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Tom Osborne says Eastern Health shared its concerns about Smith's Ambulance Services with the government for months. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

However, Smith also said that after the ambulance bay was openedhis staff told him it was unsafe to respond to the call because storm conditions made it difficult to see across the road.

He also disputes that the call was an emergency and says it was actually a wellness check.

An investigation into the call found that Eastern Health said Smith's actions caused a 13-minute delay in dispatching an ambulance.

A decision note said Eastern Health obtained a statement from the crew that did transfer the patient that said they drove at a reduced speed and that "visibility was not unduly compromised.

"They reported that most roads were plowed in the region at the time," says the document.

Right to refuse unsafe work

A Health Department decision note from March also alleges Smith previously stated he would not respond to emergency calls in bad weather because his staff have the right to refuse unsafe work under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In a November 2022 email to government, Smith wrote, "If weather conditions make it unsafe for us to respond to our area or into another service area … crews can and will refuse to respond. They will attempt, and if unsafe to proceed they will return to base and contact management under OH&S."

Eastern Health's director of paramedicine, Michelle Breen, called Smith's comments "concerning."

She said crews may deem it unsafe to respond in adverse weather but it's expected management mitigate risks and "make every reasonable effort to respond."

Crews can call for a snowplow or salt truck to escort an ambulance to an emergency call, Breen said, adding that refusing to respond to an emergency is unacceptable.

"Right to refuse under OHS legislation does have limits, including when the risk is a condition of employment or if the refusal would place another person in danger of injury or loss of life," she said.

Smith is standing by his interpretation of OHS laws.

"Any employee in this province has a right to refuse work. It doesn't make no difference if you're a first responder or not," Smith said.

"I'm also liable if anything happens to that person."

A letter from the Health Department to Smith said he was obligated to notify officials when the ambulance service can't respond to emergency requests for more than an hour.

A separate internal Health Department email says unless Eastern Health management suspends operations due to weather, "any unilateral decision by Smith's to refuse to perform an emergency call may constitute a breach of contract."

Ministerial review launched

In June 2022 Eastern Health also issued Smith's a notice of non-compliance after it alleged Smith's did not respond to a mutual aid call for another private ambulance operator outside their service area. Smith also disputes that claim and says his crews did respond to the call.

The non-compliance letter said no further breaches would be tolerated, and in mid-January the Health Department had begun a ministerial review of the disputed call.

The Health Department later wrote in a decision note that Smith's refusal to answer 911 calls twice "demonstrates a blatant disregard for patient well-being or public safety," and said it and Eastern Health experience "daily challenges dispatching through Smith's."

The department also said Smith's "regularly challenges program policies and has launched a steady stream of vexatious processes, demanding investigation of operation decisions of no direct relevance to his operations.

"This is just vindictive for the government," Smith said.

"Department Health and Community Services and Eastern Health [were] working together collaboratively to try to find a way to shut Smith's Ambulance down."

Smith is suing the Health Department and Eastern Health over his firing and is seeking to be reinstated as the ambulance service provider in the area.