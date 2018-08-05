His sign says 'smile,' and this St. John's panhandler means it

Standing on the median strip on Topsail Road outside the Village Shopping Centre in St. John's, Paul Worral watches cars go by.

"The guy who threw that can of gas through my window ruined my life," says Worral, as he asks passing motorists for money.

Worral, 64, worked as a jeweller — he was the P.W. in P.W. Jeweller — and is originally from Montreal, brought to this province by a previous marriage.

I don't make much money. I'm not in good shape. - Paul Worral

A heart attack changed everything for him.

"While recovering from the heart attack, took eight months, somebody threw a lit can of gas through my back window of my house," said Worral.

"My shop was downstairs, my living quarters were upstairs. Thank goodness I was staying with my girlfriend at the time."

Worral said $14,000 worth of equipment was destroyed and insurance didn't cover the full cost of replacement.

"After that, my life just went to shit. I had to sell the house. I couldn't get it up to standards for them to allow me to run my business out of there anymore," he said, adding that the fire sent him into a depression that eventually led him to panhandle outside the Avalon Mall at a friend's suggestion.

"I don't make much money ... I'm not in good shape. I might last two, three hours at the most, [then] I'm done for the day," he said.

Drivers are generous for the most part, although he said he gets a few shouts of, "get a job, you effin' bum," from vehicles going by.

Panhandling on city medians is an issue that regularly comes up at St. John's city council meetings. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"You don't have time when they're cruising down the road to explain yourself, so you get a lot of depressing vocal stuff thrown at you," he said.

Sad sign bad for business

Worral held a sign that read, "Please help. I can't work. I've got a heart problem. Thank you and god bless," on one side. But he said that one wasn't good for business.

"They don't like to read that. They don't like to see the bad news, so I just put on the front of it, 'Smile, have a great day.' It seems to work. I don't know, you do what works, right?" he said.

"I get an awful lot of people smiling driving by, and that makes me feel good, so I like it. Not that I like doing this for subsidizing my living, but you know the government doesn't give you enough to live on."

Some days he might finish with $10. At Christmas, he might get a few hundred dollars, he said.

"Average, maybe, 40, 50 bucks. But it's enough for me to get what I need, food and stuff," he said. He doesn't go out every day, because some days he isn't well enough.

Winter, spring, summer or fall

And it doesn't matter what season it is.

"I bundle up, dress for the weather. You gotta do what you gotta do. You still get hungry in the winter," he said.

"Half of St. John's think I'm a bum and have lost it," he said. "I was a custom jewelry designer before that heart attack. Designed, made, repaired, did it all. I've still got my tools."

He made a pair of rings for a neighbour a few months ago, he said, but he can't do it full-time.

"Can't work from a boarding house or an apartment. You know what the rents are like. If I had a spot that'd work I'd jump at it. But I'd need help," he said.

"I do have a little bit of hope, but it's getting old."

