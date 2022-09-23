Fragile water system in Small Point warns of big problems elsewhere

A water source that's depleting, pipes that are leaking, and climate risks that are multiplying. The steady drip of issues with one small town’s water system illustrate widespread challenges facing rural water systems.

Leaky pipes, a water source that's depleting, and climate change threatening the whole fragile system. The town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove has unique challenges with its water system, but the big picture looks all too familiar in small town's throughout the province.

Most mornings, longtime municipal worker Mike Hurley starts his day by checking the wells. The town's water system is composed of a series of wells, bringing water from deep underground to nearby houses through plastic pipes. Hurley has his hands full battling leaks and mechanical breakdowns, but there are some problems he can't fix.

"The wells is maxed out right now," said Hurley. "Right now, we cannot put no more people on the wells we got here. Because you start adding people to it, and what's going to happen, everyone's going to be out of water, because there's not enough water there to supply everybody."

Most of the town's water system was in the ground long before the current mayor was born. Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon King, who grew up in Small Point, says water issues are hurting the town's ability to attract more young people.

Brandon King, mayor of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove, says keeping the water system running is one of the biggest and most challenging jobs facing the town. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"This is a large, deciding factor for new residents," said King. "We'll go above and beyond to get your house built here, but we can't give you water right now. And we want to change that."

A new report on water security and climate adaptation in the town spells out the problems, and potential solutions, facing the community. But experts who have studied water systems at a provincial level say Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam's Cove is far from alone, and many rural communities are in the same boat. Watch the video above to learn more.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador