St. John's fire crew puts out small grass fire near Kenmount Road

St. John's fire crews put out a small fire in a grassy area on Kenmount Road Tuesday — a short walk away from the Kenmount Terrace neighbourhood, which was nearly devoured by fire the day before.

Fire crews were called to a "small fire" near the Capital Hotel, by the on-ramp to the Team Gushue Highway Tuesday afternoon, said Platoon Chief Barry Burke of the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

Crews "knocked it down immediately," he said of the fire.

"It was nothing like yesterday's [fire]."

But given the hot, dry weather, crews were staying on the scene, "to make sure it doesn't flare up again," he said.

Burke could not say for sure what caused the fire.

On Monday afternoon, just minutes away, a fire broke out in the wooded area close to Kenmount Terrace. Homes were evacuated and water bombers eventually doused the flames.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Newfoundland and Labrador government's live fire hazard map indicated the eastern side of the Avalon Peninsula at "high" risk of fire and the western side at "very high" risk.