Small craft harbours get big cash for upgrades

Several small craft harbours in Newfoundland and Labrador have been identified as getting a slice of the $40-million pie of federal funds.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Avalon MP Ken McDonald were at the Foxtrap Harbour on Tuesday afternoon to announce the projects.

The harbours slated for improvements include:

Reconstruction of the main wharf at Foxtrap Harbour.



Reconstruction of the main wharf at Trepassey Harbour.



Maintenance dredging at the Branch Harbour.



Shore protection reconstruction at Calvert Harbour.



Preparation work for the divestiture of the Small Craft Harbour site in Gaskiers.



Clean up of North Harbour in St. Mary's Bay.



Preparation work for the divestiture of Spaniard's Bay to the Town of Spaniard's Bay.



More berthing space for Harbour users in Port de Grave.

The projects listed above will get a total of $12 million over the next two years.

This boat at Foxtrap Harbour is one of several that will get $12 million for upgrades. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"Commercial fishing continues to be the economic cornerstone of many of the coastal communities across the province, and indeed across many parts of this country," Wilkinson said at the event Tuesday.

"One of the pillars of this industry is our national network of small craft harbours … keeping each of them safe, accessible and in good repair requires considerable time, effort and considerable money."

In July, Seamus O'Regan, minister of veterans affairs and St. John's South-Mount Pearl MP, was in St. John's to announce the $40 million improvement fund.

