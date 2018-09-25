After uproar, Eastern Health to keep small clinic space in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

In a statement, Eastern Health said that in-home services, such a prenatal visits and palliative care, will continue in Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

After announcing in August that Eastern Health will be closing the public health clinic in Portugal Cove-St.Philip's, the plan has been changed to remain in the community, but on a smaller scale.

The move to the Major's Path clinic in St. John's was met with dismay from the town's council, which would have seen the complete closure of the community's health clinic by the end of September.

"We have been working with the Town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and other stakeholders for the past several weeks to develop a plan which will enable nursing services to be maintained within the town for the convenience of residents," said David Diamond, president and CEO of Eastern Health, in a release Tuesday.

"There is no reduction in services; however, this new plan will allow Eastern Health to save funds by acting in a responsible manner with public monies, resulting in savings of approximately $80,000 annually."

Creating a smaller clinic within the town

Eastern Health says it will now open a new, smaller clinic space within the Cove Clinic in the town. It will provide some health-care services directly, according to the release.

Nursing services offered in the clinic at Portugal Cove will remain in the town, while child health clinics and preschool health checks will be moved to Eastern Health's Major’s Path clinic. (Kate McGillivray/CBC)

Eastern Health said the move will keep nursing care services in the community, allowing services such as wound care, injections, urinary/vascular catheter care, as well as a breastfeeding support group, school immunizations and flu clinics to remain in the town.

Services that are relocating to the Major's Path clinic include child health clinics and preschool health checks, among others.

"This clinic is a distance of 11 km from the previous clinic, and, for the convenience of clients, also offers many other health-care services," the news release said.

"Clients who may not be able to travel to Major's Path are advised to inform their nurse so that alternate arrangements can be made."

In-home services will remain within the town.

Mental health services are offered to residents from the Torbay clinic, said the release, as well as "a full interdisciplinary team at Major's Path, including psychology, addictions counselling, occupational therapy and psychiatry consultation, as opposed to one mental health counsellor."

