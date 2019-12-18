Slush, a love story: How a Christmas drink in a beef bucket won me over

Andie Bulman knew nothing about slush while growing up in P.E.I. That changed when she moved to Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mike Simms/CBC)

I had my first taste of Christmas slush in Bay Roberts.

Not wanting to be rude, I ignored my doubt and nodded when offered a glass. I moved to Newfoundland and Labrador from Prince Edward Island, and I was not familiar with a drink that is widely known here but pretty much unknown in the rest of the country.

The host proceeded to her deck, lugging a salt beef bucket back inside. Displaying a bit of pride, she ceremoniously placed the bucket in the centre of the kitchen table.

I calmly told myself the bucket had been thoroughly cleaned, surely. My glass was filled with 7-Up and then topped with a scoop of slush. I was skeptical at best.

The slush tasted like a Creamsicle — not a hint of beefiness. It also packed a punch. The host later told me that she puts "all my leftover booze from the year into the slush." I'm surprised it was able to freeze.

This sweet drink is a proud bay tradition, but its origins are a bit of a mystery.

It wasn't always boozy

Dale Jarvis, noted storyteller and writer, had his own slush experience 'round the bay last Christmas: "I was trying to buy frozen lemonade, but every supermarket in town was out — everyone had bought it for slush."

Jarvis suspects the tradition of slush comes from the Welsh tradition of wassailing and may be connected to mummering.

"The tradition of offering a visiting guest something rich and sweet to drink at Christmas time has existed in Newfoundland for decades and decades," Jarvis said.

Bottoms up! Andie Bulman looks at the appeal of slush, and what different people like best:

However, the drink did not have to be boozy, he said.

"We have this idea that Christmas drinks and mummering are connected to alcohol, but the temperance movement was huge in some outports. Those communities enjoyed a drink called clingy and it was made from sweet syrups. Slush is probably derived from both of these traditions."

I wanted to know more about the history of this regional drink, but it is not directly connected to any historical records. I could not find any magazines or newspaper articles that mention it.

I went through stacks of materials in libraries and archives trying to trace the history of this mysterious refreshment.

It went viral before the internet

While the roots of slush are probably connected to mummering, wassailing, and Christmas visiting, cookbook author Barry Parsons believes it was born in the Eighties. He remembers first trying it in Bonavista Bay in the early '80s, and soon after it was everywhere.

To Parsons, it was a viral recipe before the internet.

The key ingredient? For many, slush simply must be made in an old salt beef bucket. Bulman emphasizes that you'll need to clean it thoroughly first. (Mike Simms/CBC)

This makes sense to me. Slush does have the hallmark of '80s recipes; sweet, neon, boozy, and often containing something like Jell-O powder, Cool Whip or Tang. All of these signs point to the decade of excess.

Finally, I turned to crowdsourcing and asked Facebook and asked people to share their slush recipes and opinions of the famous drink.

Not a single person could tell me anything about the origin of the drinks, but most agreed if it wasn't served in a salt beef bucket then it didn't count as slush. "Gotta be a beef bucket" was a common response.

Interestingly, a lot of people mentioned that it was more of a tradition among moms and aunts than dads and uncles.

Similarly, a number of my friends were allowed to drink a single glass of slush at family gatherings when they were underaged.

Bulman found many opinions about slush. (Mike Simms/CBC)

Friends from different parts of the Island sent me regional slush recipes. I was sent a Tetley Tea slush recipe from Grand Falls-Windsor, rhubarb slush from Botwood, and Barry Parsons (a townie) sent me a link for his blueberry partridgeberry slush, which looked delicious and admittedly a bit tonier than the others.

Ultimately, I decided to go with a classic Creamsicle slush. Thought I initially balked at the ingredients (Cool Whip always seems like a crime against humanity), the recipe was simple to make.

The real challenge? Saving it for the visitors.

Recipe: Creamsicle slush

Ingredients:

2 cans frozen unsweetened orange juice

1 can frozen lemonade

1 cup sugar ( you can add a little less if you don't like it too sweet)

6 cups water

1 cup (optional) Cool Whip

1 pint or 375 ml vodka (optional)

Lemon lime pop, ginger ale, 7-Up or club soda to serve with it

Instructions:

Mix all of your ingredients together (save for your pop) in a large mixing bowl. Stir very thoroughly. Transfer to an exceptionally clean salt beef bucket and freeze for 24 hours. Stir a few times during the first six hours in order to achieve that slushy texture.

Notes:

Cool Whip and vodka are optional. Lots of people just use whatever booze they have lying around; vodka just affects the flavour the least. Cool Whip for me is a crime against humanity and I would never normally advocate for its use, but in this one particular instance, it serves a purpose and adds a creamy smooth mouthfeel to the whole thing.

I think slush goes best with ginger ale, but many people prefer 7 Up.

