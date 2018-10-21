On with the slow: Learning traditional music, but at a temperate speed

Kelly Russell, centre, and Bob Hallett, right, play with Matthew Hornell at Erin's Pub. (Annie Corrigan/CBC)

Matthew Hornell slowly brings his violin up to his chin. He carefully places his fingers in first position and quietly draws the bow over the strings.

"What tune would you like to play, Matthew?" asks Kelly Russell, whose violin looks so natural on his shoulder that it could be another appendage.

"There are so many tunes that I'm not very good with, so we have a few options," Hornell chuckles.

Hornell is a well-known singer-songwriter in St. John's, but is new to the fiddle. He decides on Newfoundland Spring, and he starts the tune at a leisurely tempo of 104 beats per minute.

Matthew plays eight bars of the melody before Russell joins in. It's a relaxed rendition of the jig.

You could dance to it, but you wouldn't work up a sweat.

Russell is a renowned fiddle player who has been integral in traditional music in Newfoundland and Labrador for decades.

He is also Hornell's fiddle teacher.

He demonstrates how quickly the pros playNewfoundland Spring — a very peppy 130 beats per minute. "But that leaves Matthew in the dust," he said.

No need to be intimidated

At Erin's Pub on Water Street in downtown St. John's, there is a new weekly session intended for musicians like Hornell, who are still honing their skills and might be intimidated by the speed of regular trad sessions.

Kelly Russell has been involved with the traditional music scene for decades. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

At the Slow Sessions, each musician takes a turn leading the group in a tune they know, at a speed they prefer. Russell runs the Tuesday night sessions, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Erin's Pub proprietor Bob Hallett — best-known as a former member of Great Big Sea — is the mastermind behind Slow Sessions. Erin's Pub hosts a Friday trad session that features top-notch musicianship and speedy tempos, but he says players who are still learning the tunes may feel out of place.

He and Russell are trying to create a different scene.

"Our goal here is to spread traditional music into the wider world, and one of the ways to do that is to make it easy to learn it," Hallett said.

It was through listening and imitation that Russell learned most of the tunes he knows.

"You perform it when you get up on the stage, but the learning environment is the more social one," he said.

Fitting right in

Hornell graciously hands his fiddle to Hallett who whips up the tune Donald Willie And His Dog.

"How about a tune that Kelly doesn't know, to turn the tables," said Hallett.

Even an experienced musician can learn something new. Here, Bob Hallett teaches a tune to Kelly Russell. (Annie Corrigan/CBC)

Russell keenly watches Hallett's fingers.

"He's in the key of D, I can see that. He's going over to C-natural in that part of the tune," Russell said.

He waits for two passes through the melody before jumping in. By the end of the tune, he has matched Hallett nearly note for note.

If this were a Slow Session, the moderate tempo would fit right in.

"If we were at a Friday night session, though, we would probably go full speed," said Russell.