Sleeping in is overrated: Corner Brook students prefer earlier start time to new 9:20 bell

Grade 12 student Marcus Hughes shuffles to his locker to grab his calculus books.

"It's still Monday morning. Everyone is still tired and bored," he says. "You are back to school after the weekend and no one wants to be here anyway. It doesn't make much of a difference to me."

The clock on the wall reads 9:18 a.m. Hughes isn't late for class. He didn't sleep in.

The first class at Corner Brook Regional High School doesn't start until 9:20 a.m., and some students don't care for the new, later start time.

It's 9:20 a.m. and students are still making their way to class at Corner Brook Regional High School. The school has the latest start time in the province and some students don't like it. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It pushes everything back, which forces you to go to bed later. Then, the extra 25 minutes in the morning doesn't make up for it," says Hughes.

More sleep?

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC in June that the start times would change in Corner Brook because adolescents have trouble getting to sleep at night and a later start would give them more time to sleep in the morning.

The later start time in the city on Newfoundland's west coast was an easy transition because the district owns the buses.

Shifting start times to 9:20 should make profound differences in achievement and behaviour, said the district, but students like Grace Joyce disagree.

"For me? I don't really enjoy it and I don't think other students would either," Joyce says.

"The extra 25 minutes hasn't really changed my sleep patterns. If anything, I'm going to bed later because I have more stuff to do."

Less time

Joyce, who is bused in from Steady Brook, still has to get up early to get to school. She does have a few extra minutes to herself in the mornings, but she would prefer that time be spent in the classroom.

Now that class doesn't end until 3:25 p.m. each day, her piano lessons and part-time work shifts run later in the evening.

Grade 12 student Grace Joyce says she now has no free time in the evenings because school starts too late. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"My evenings and afternoons are so busy. Work keeps me late and homework and studying and a heavy course load this year — everything is keeping me up late at night. And it's really cutting into any time I want to spend with friends or family."

The bell rings and the hallways cram with teens. Assistant principal Trevor Finlay peers up and down the rows of lockers.

Early morning meetings

"Students seem to be coming in on time or more students are coming on time. Anecdotally, we are getting some positive feedback from parents and students that they do enjoy the new start times," he said.

The large high school of about 900 students is the latest-starting school in the province. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Finlay says it is too early in the school year to tell if the later start improves attention spans or grades but he says staff at the second-largest high school in the province are adjusting to the later bell.

"It's different. As staff we have more time for collaboration now, and getting things done that would have been done after school is now done earlier in the morning."

No reversing it

Hughes and Joyce would like to see the times reversed and go back to starting class earlier each morning. They would not recommend the later start to students at other schools.

The school district says the later time start is permanent at Corner Brook Regional High School. They will assess it later in the year to see if it's a good move for other high schools in the province.

