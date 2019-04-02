Hands on, screens off: Skills Canada N.L. offers new kind of virtual learning
Group developed projects for learning at home that get kids working with their hands
When kids are stuck at home, the days can fill up with screen time. But a group dedicated to promoting skilled trades to young people is offering kids a different kind of virtual learning experience, one that gets them working with their hands.
Skills Canada Newfoundland and Labrador used to deliver most of its programming in the classroom. When the pandemic forced it to go virtual, the group's youth programs coordinator Ally Wragg says they looked for ways to get kids out of their chairs and learning hands-on skills.
Now the group has developed a variety of educational resources, from take-home "Try A Trade" kits, to its "Maker's Club" video series. Wragg says they can really come in handy for families that suddenly have to turn their house into a classroom.
Click the video above to check out the virtual lesson plan.
