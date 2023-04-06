Skijoring: take a dog-powered brap down some of Newfoundland's ski trails

Think about it. You're on cross-country skis, but something else — maybe an animal, maybe a vehicle — is pulling you along.

It's called skijoring, and for Maxina Hunt, the something powering her trips is a dog team.

A veterinarian since 1998, it was a natural choice for Hunt, who skijorns all winter in central Newfoundland.

Tag along on one of her runs in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador