Skijoring: take a dog-powered brap down some of Newfoundland's ski trails
Dog. Skis. You. Altogether. Let ‘er rip!
Think about it. You're on cross-country skis, but something else — maybe an animal, maybe a vehicle — is pulling you along.
It's called skijoring, and for Maxina Hunt, the something powering her trips is a dog team.
A veterinarian since 1998, it was a natural choice for Hunt, who skijorns all winter in central Newfoundland.
Tag along on one of her runs in the video above.
