Makeshift skiing at the cabin gets laughs — and 200K views

A video of a woman trying — and inevitably failing — to make a journey on a makeshift pair of skis is bringing laughs this week.

Sandra Durdle, with a salt beef bucket hat, rubber boots attached to some wood planks, and toilet plungers for ski poles inevitably falls down while trying to "ski."

And she even loses the pillow tied around her backside meant to pad her fall.

"How do I get up?" Durdle asks in the video, after taking a tumble, while her friends look on and laugh, like any good friend would.

But don't worry, Durdle said she wasn't hurt in the fall.

Durdle said her friend, Eliza Swyers, is the one helping her get the "skis" on her feet.

The video, posted by Durdle's friend Joan Marsh on Facebook on Tuesday, has been viewed more than 210,000 times by Wednesday afternoon.

It was taken during a snowy day out at a friend's cabin in Hodderville, about 20 minutes outside Bonavista.

"Dies laughing every time," Marsh wrote in the Facebook comments of the video.

If you're looking for a laugh, check out the video below.

