Status of Women Council's new report reignites call for pay equity legislation in N.L.

Bridget Clarke, an advocacy co-ordinator for the St. John's Status of Women Council, says conversations on pay equity in N.L. have been happening for decades — but not much else. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The St. John's Status of Women Council is renewing its call on the government of Newfoundland and Labrador to implement pay equity legislation — and has released a new report to help its case.

On Monday the organization released an 18-page report that takes a close look at the pay equity landscape in the province, including the wage gap and federal, provincial and territorial legislation across Canada.

Newfoundland and Labrador is one of four provinces without pay equity legislation, and those four provinces have the largest gender wage gaps in the country, according to the report.

British Columbia and Alberta have the widest pay gap, followed closely by Newfoundland and Labrador and then Saskatchewan. Women in Newfoundland and Labrador are paid 66 cents to men's dollar, according to the Status of Women Council.

The organization's advocacy co-ordinator, Bridget Clarke, said Monday that conversations on pay equity in N.L. have been ongoing for decades but not much else has happened, aside from unanimous support for a private member's bill in 2017 from then NDP leader Gerry Rogers calling on the provincial government to introduce the legislation.

"The fact that we are one of four provinces who, all these decades later, still don't have this kind of legislation is shocking and quite shameful. It's also an opportunity to do things well," said Clarke.

"We've had ample opportunity for that to happen at the provincial level over the last four or five decades.… If we're going to take a look at this seriously, let's look at what has been successful elsewhere."

The province says work is continuing on bringing in the legislation but there still isn't a timeline despite repeated calls from the public. In late July, a document obtained by CBC News through an access-to-information request revealed the government's pay equity committee had not met for nearly three years. The committee met four times between April 25 and Sept. 17, 2018, and once, for an hour, in June 2019. The next meeting wasn't held until March 21 of this year.

There is still no timeline on when the government of Newfoundland and Labrador will introduce pay equity legislation at the House of Assembly. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

On Monday, CBC News asked Women and Gender Equality Minister Pam Parsons for comment on the report. A spokesperson for the department said officials are reviewing it.

"Discussions on pay equity in Newfoundland and Labrador continue within government and with various stakeholders," reads the emailed statement. "When the provincial government is in the position to introduce any related legislation, it will follow the normal legislative process. There is nothing further to provide right now."

Collaboration and accountability

When the time comes for government to introduce the legislation, Clarke said, she wants to see a collaborative approach first.

Monday's report outlines the ways the council says pay equity legislation is necessary to increase social and economic equity in the province.

"Decent legislation can and should include both the private and public sector, which is really the vast majority of working people," said Clarke.

"We really wanted to use this report as kind of an opportunity to share some information more broadly, about what pay equity is, about the wage gap, about what legislation has and what it can look like."

Clarke said engagement and consultation should be a part of the process, along with a body to oversee and ensure legislation is being followed once it's in place.

"For there to be meaningful oversight for employers, that has to come with really well-resourced oversight bodies to make sure that accountability is consistent and fair," she said.

