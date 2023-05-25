15 seniors evacuated following fire at Golden Vista in Shea Heights

The St. John's Regional Fire Department quickly handled a fire at a seniors complex in Shea Heights on Thursday, but residents have been displaced as the cleanup continues.

Firefighters responded to the Golden Vista Seniors Complex just after 5 a.m. after reports of smoke in the building. They found a fire in the attic above the electrical room and doused it in short order.

While the smoke and water damage was contained to the electrical room, Acting Platoon Chief Gerry O'Neill said the rest of the building sustained some smoke damage. Fifteen residents were evacuated, and will stay away at least until they can turn the power back on to the building.

O'Neill said most residents have their own cars, and left to go stay with family. The Red Cross is in the process of working with the families to find arrangements for anyone who needs help.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to determine a cause.

"Great job by our members at St. John's Regional," O'Neill told the St. John's Morning Show just after 6 a.m. "Quick action brought everything under control quickly."

