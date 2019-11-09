Crashes on top of crashes as Corner Brook sees first significant snowfall of the season

No one was injured when a small car crashed into Mr. Wilsons Convenience on Humber Road in Corner Brook. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It started at 10:19 a.m. on Friday, and for the next four hours police in and around Corner Brook were consumed with traffic accidents — some of which led to other accidents —in a city blanketed with the first snow of the season.

First, there was a two-vehicle crash on Massey Drive. The cars were badly damaged, but no one was hurt. One driver was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Fifteen minutes later, the driver of a small car lost control and crashed into Mr. Wilsons Convenience. Both the car and the store were badly damaged.

Close to 1 p.m., a car slid into a ditch on Knights Road in Curling, setting off a chain reaction that led to two more crashes.

A tow truck, called to the pluck the vehicle out of the snowy trench, was struck by another vehicle sliding down the road.

At that point, police were called and soon after officers arrived, yet another vehicle careened into a cop cruiser before rear-ending an oil truck.

There were also two head-on collisions: one on Lewin Parkway and another on Riverside Drive.

In the latter incident, one driver was ticketed for failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Incredibly, no one sustained life-threatening injuries in any of the crashes. Police say roads were snow-covered and slippery, Many drivers have yet to put snow tires on their vehicles.

According to Environment Canada, 19.4 cm of snow fell in Corner Brook Friday.

