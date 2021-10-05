Sisters in Spirit vigil celebrates the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women
Every Oct. 4, vigils are held across the country to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women. In St. John's on Monday, First Light and the Status of Women Council teamed up to host their own Sisters in Spirit vigil, giving families and friends a chance to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, while also creating a space for healing.
First Light and the Status of Women Council team up for rally in St. John's
Every Oct. 4, vigils are held across the country to honour the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
In St. John's on Monday, First Light and the Status of Women Council teamed up to host their own Sisters in Spirit vigil, providing a space for families and friends to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, while also creating a space for healing.
Click the video above to meet some of the people who took part, and hear stories of the people they lost.