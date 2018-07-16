Sister of missing Labrador canoeist warning others to wear life-jackets

The sister of a man who went missing after a canoe overturned early Sunday morning in the North West River says she hopes his presumed death is a cautionary tale for others who take to the water while intoxicated or without wearing a life jacket.

Luke Cooper went missing early Sunday morning when his canoe capsized. A woman in the canoe with him made it to shore, but the 43-year-old remains unaccounted for.

Sheila Cooper said Monday her brother previously struggled with a drinking problem, and she thinks he relapsed Saturday night.

"He went to treatment and stuff like that for his alcoholism and really worked hard on his sobriety and too bad he fell off the wagon," she said.

"If something could be learned from it. If people could wear life jackets no matter if you're going a short distance or not. And don't drink and go on the water, it's just dangerous."

Luke Cooper went missing Sunday morning and is presumed drowned. A search for the 43-year-old is ongoing in North West River today. (Bailey White/CBC)

Cooper says her brother loved his children, and having a good time.



The family is trying to hold it together as crews continue to search the river.

"We're pretty tight. Our parents are gone and all we have is each other. We're all there for each other," she said.

Search continues

Search efforts continued Monday, as the Labrador town shared its condolences to Cooper's family.

The canoe he was in was located swamped several kilometres north-northeast of the town, but his body hasn't been found.

"My hope is absolutely to find his body and bring him home," said his sister.

Ground search and rescue crews and volunteers were combing the water on Monday.

The crew is working closely with the North West River fire department, said Keith Pye, coordinator for the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Search and Rescue team.

An RCMP plane flew overhead, and an RCMP dive team arrived late Monday morning to join the search.

The beach and dock area boat launch are closed to the public while the search is underway, the town said in a Facebook post.

A dive team from the RCMP arrived late Monday morning to help with the search in North West River. (Bailey White/CBC)

"We kindly ask that you please stay out of the water in and around North West River and Sheshatshiu to allow the search and rescue divers to work unhindered. Anyone with access to a boat who wishes to assist are asked to be at the dock ready to go but not have boats in the water," the post read.

Community supportive as search continues

The search and rescue crew doesn't encourage volunteers to come forward for searches, but does support their involvement, said Pye, adding that volunteers should speak first with search and rescue or the fire chief so they know who is on the water and can ensure their safe participation in the search.

"We don't need to be looking for somebody else."

Volunteers, including family and friends, have joined the search for Luke Cooper, who went missing early Sunday morning. (Bailey White/CBC)

Overall, the community has been supportive of the searchers and the affected family.

"It shows that the community is a very close-knit community. There's a lot of good things, a lot of good people in this community," Pye said.

"It's a positive aspect of it, to a very sad situation."

Carl Rich from Sheshatshiu — whose chief donated gas so community members could help with the search — arrived with a friend, ready to do whatever was needed.

"Everyone here is just trying to help out as much as they can," Rich said.

"We just hope everything turns out alright."

Search continues in Cartwright

A separate search continues in Cartwright for fishing guide Raymond Green, 67, who is presumed drowned after his boat capsized on Thursday.

Two other people in the overturned boat were rescued, but Green's body has not yet been found.

