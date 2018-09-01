'Smile, smile, smile:' Sister Helen Bonia, known for her teaching and faith, dies at 102

Sister Helen Bonia, who made headlines on her 102nd birthday earlier this year, has died.

She passed away on Friday surrounded by her family at St. Clare's Hospital in St. John's.

Born in Newfoundland and Labrador in 1916, she's been a member of the Presentation Order in St. John's for over 80 years, and was a well-known teacher and principal at numerous schools across the province.

Bonia was one of only a few people left in the province who could say they lived through the First World War, World War II, Confederation, and the dawn of a new millennium.

'Be happy, don't take worry'

Her eldest nephew, Ray Power, says in her final days she was as sharp as ever.

"If you didn't know the difference, you could never put an age to her, because she always looked and acted much younger than the calendar said she was," he said Saturday.

Ray Power sits next to his aunt Sister Helen Bonia during her 102nd birthday celebrations in April, 2018. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

In April, the CBC's Krissy Holmes and Fred Hutton sat down for a far-ranging interview with Bonia, and she shared some of the life lessons she learned during her time on earth.

"Live life to the fullest and use it or lose it. Use your brain. Keep it working, keep it active," she said.

"Be happy, don't take worry. People worry about nonsense, about nothing. I don't worry about anything. Where does worry get one?"

Bonia poses with St. John's Morning Show hosts Krissy Holmes and Fred Hutton during an interview in April of 2018. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Bonia said then she wasn't afraid to die and that she had a wish for her death: "That I'll have a happy death and that my last words will be, 'Into your hand, oh Lord, I commend my spirit.'"

She said that when the time came, she wanted to know she was dying and be able to embrace it, something Power said she did.

"The last couple days she was still very much alert," he said.

Up until her death, Bonia was still teaching students, including one who is set to begin her Grade 12 studies this September. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Power said he'd known his aunt from the time he was born, and visited with her to talk about current events nearly every week.

"I can remember her always being an advocate for education and she was always interested in the younger person … she always wanted them to reach their highest level that their ability would allow them," he said.

This September, she had been looking forward to getting back to work with one of her students, who is now studying at a Grade 12 level.

That student will be one of the pallbearers at her funeral, which will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in St. John's.

Left behind final message

Bonia may be gone, but she left behind a poem she wanted to share at her funeral.

It reads, in part:

"Many long years ago, 1916, a bonny wee baby was born. To the proud parents, John and Elizabeth, that Holy Thursday morn. Love had brought Mom home from her years in the USA. And Dad from the Navy in 1912 and thus to follow God's way."

A poem Sister Helen Bonia wrote to be shared at the time of her death. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

"I always loved to travel and with a sister friend, I journeyed far and wide. And now, I'm embarking on my last long journey with Jesus at my side. As I leave you all to go to God, the greatest love of my life. I say to each and everyone of you here tonight. Smile, smile, smile, I'll see you all one day in Heaven's true light."