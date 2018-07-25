No police wrongdoing in crash that killed young mother, says SIRT investigation

An independent investigation has found no wrongdoing on the part of an RNC officer who tried to stop a Honda Accord on Hamlyn Road in April before it struck an SUV.

The crash killed 19-year-old Alyssa Power, who had a one-month old daughter at the time. The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle is facing multiple charges.

The accident was investigated by the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), at the request of RNC Chief Joe Boland.

Power was a passenger in the Accord, which was heading south on Hamlyn Road around 10:30 p.m. on April 13 when the RNC officer tried to stop it. After failing to stop, the Honda collided with the SUV.

SIRT investigators said the officer's actions were in line with training and standard operating procedures, according to a release sent Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl, the driver of the vehicle Power was in, is facing multiple charges in the incident.

The driver was hospitalized for serious injuries after the crash, but was charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police causing death, three charges of flight from police causing bodily harm, and several breaches of a court order.

She cannot be identified because of her age.

