RCMP officer involved in Grand Falls-Windsor fatal shooting, SIRT investigating

A house on Monchy Road in Grand Falls-Windsor is taped off Friday morning following a fatal shooting involving a police officer. (Anthony Germain/CBC)

A lethal interaction between a police officer and an unknown number of people is under investigation, Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team (SIRT) said Friday.

A release from the civilian investigative agency, led by director and lawyer Mike King, offered few details about what happened.

The statement did not say how many have died or when, or the conditions under which the shooting occurred.

SIRT said an RCMP officer was "involved" in the fatal shooting in Grand Falls-Windsor, and that the RCMP notified SIRT early Friday morning.

The response team is conducting an independent investigation, "which is typical for any police involved death," according to the statement.

