RNC officer facing 4 charges including assault with a weapon

A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon, after an investigation by the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL).

According to a news release Monday, Const. Noelle Laite, 33, is accused of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and choking.

In an email, an RNC spokesperson called it a domestic assault investigation. The force said Laite is on administrative duties pending the outcome of the court process.

The charges relate to alleged incidents while she was off duty, and are alleged to have happened in the western Newfoundland town of Pasadena.

The news release, sent by SIRT-NL director Mike King, said the group was notified of the allegations on Jan. 31, and began an investigation

SIRT-NL is a civilian-led group which investigates incidents "involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador," reads the release.

King said SIRT-NL won't comment on the charges or the investigation, and the RNC spokesperson said they wouldn't discuss the release.

Laite is due in court on April 5.

