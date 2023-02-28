RCMP officer charged with possession of cocaine, breach of trust

SIRT-NL has charged RCMP Const. Michael Hann with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of trust. (David Bell/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June.

Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust. His court date is set for April 18.

In the release, King said his team took over the investigation after the RCMP notified him of an allegation an officer was involved in illegal activity.

On June 27, King issued a media release saying Hann had been arrested. The investigation has been ongoing since then.

Because the matter is now before the court, said King, SIRT-NL will make no further comment.

