Criminal wrongdoing ruled out in fatal shooting of Corner Brook man Jorden McKay

Jorden McKay was shot by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in 2018. (Facebook)

An external investigation into the death of a Corner Brook man fatally shot by an on-duty Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police officer found no criminal conduct in the matter.

The Nov. 27, 2018 shooting killed 27-year-old Jorden McKay.

The findings of the investigation were released Monday by Newfoundland and Labrador's serious-incident response team, which oversaw the Ontario Provincial Police probe into McKay's death.

According to the SIRT-NL report, McKay repeatedly showed an aggressive nature toward police during a confrontation at his Carriage Lane apartment, allegedly attacking one officer with a large knife.

McKay had a four-page criminal record that included charges of assault and unlawfully being in a dwelling and convictions of assault with a weapon.

After several attempts by police to get McKay to drop the knife, a male RNC officer shot McKay in the shoulder. Police later confirmed the officer had been on the job for less than a month.

The officer and his partner were placed on leave immediately after the shooting and assigned to administrative duties on their return to work, former RNC Chief Joe Boland told CBC News in 2018.

According to SIRT, the OPP obtained a use-of-force report from an unidentified expert in the field, which deemed the use of lethal force to be reasonable to defend the officers from perceived harm.

WATCH: Police were on the scene following the shooting in Nov. 2018:

Early morning scene after fatal police shooting 0:28 A man was shot and killed after RNC were called to a Corner Brook home on what they say was a criminal complaint in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 0:28

"Due to the suddenness of the events there was also little to no opportunity to employ other less than lethal options or to plan for same using a lethal offset," part of the report reads.

"Such actions would have required conscious thought and communication between [the male officer] and [the female officer] in an already time compressed and dynamic incident."

As part of a news release issued alongside the report, SIRT-NL director Mike King said he found no evidence of bias, tunnel vision or lack of objectivity in the investigation.

The investigation has now been concluded, according to King.

Read the full text of the OPP report: