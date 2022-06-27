Police watchdog arrests RCMP officer in Corner Brook

SIRT-NL says it has arrested an RCMP officer in Corner Brook. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's independent police overseer says it has arrested an RCMP officer in Corner Brook after an investigation sparked by the police force itself.

Mike King, executive director of the Serious Incident Response Team, Newfoundland and Labrador (SIRT-NL), wrote in a press release Monday afternoon the officer was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust.

The release says that since the investigation is ongoing, SIRT-NL can't provide further information for now.

"An update will be provided when appropriate," the release reads.

SIRT-NL was established to conduct investigations into police-related incidents of death, serious injury, sexual offence, domestic violence and any other matter of significant public interest.

The group will only release a subject officer's name if a charge is laid.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador