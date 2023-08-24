No charges for RCMP officers who entered Mount Moriah home while family slept, says police watchdog

Michael King, civilian director of the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced Thursday that charges will not be laid against two RCMP officers who entered a home while a family slept in June 2022. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog says no charges will be laid against two RCMP officers who entered a Mount Moriah home while searching for a missing girl and questioned an 11-year-old while her family slept.

The incident happened June 5, 2022, and was investigated two months later by the province's Serious Incident Response Team, whose director, Mike King, released his findings Thursday.

Cortney Pike, one of the residents of the home in the town on Newfoundland's west coast, told CBC News at the time that she and her partner awoke around 5:30 a.m. that day to find two RCMP officers in the home. After police questioned them about a missing girl and left the home, Pike learned the officers had already entered her daughter's room and questioned her.

King's report says the officers were concerned for the girl's safety and had been informed she was inside a house on the street.

The officers spent about 45 minutes outside Pike's home trying to make contact with her family, according to the report, by knocking, yelling and hitting a furnace multiple times to awaken them — a claim disputed by Pike at the time, who says they have heard that much noise and that their dog would have been alerted.

King said the officers' concern for the girl's safety was heightened when they couldn't get a response and, after speaking with an on-call risk officer, decided to enter the home. After the family was awakened, it became clear they didn't know the girl and that officers were in the wrong home, the report said.

In his report, King says the two officers were consistent in their recounting of the incident, and that their intention in entering the home, wanting to ensure the girl's safety, was clear.

As a result, no charges will be laid, he wrote.

"It is unfortunate the information provided to the officers was inaccurate, leading them to enter the wrong house," he wrote. "The officers were clearly acting with the best intentions based upon the best information they had at the time."

King also noted the Criminal Code of Canada authorizes an officer to enter a home under exigent circumstances, including when they have reasonable grounds to suspect doing so is necessary to prevent injury or death.