Fishing vessel taking on water in St. John's harbour amid 1st winter storm
Over a dozen coast guard members on scene
Over a dozen coast guard workers are on the scene of a capsizing fishing vessel in St. John's harbour Thursday morning, trying to save the boat from sinking as it takes on water.
The crew is using hoses to pump water from the Executioner as it lists dangerously on the south side of the city's wharf.
A Canadian Coast Guard spokesperson told CBC News it responded to a report of the boat taking on water earlier Thursday morning.
Four crew members determined the boat was at risk of sinking, the spokesperson said.
"We have placed a pollution containment boom around the vessel and we are working with the owner to ensure an appropriate response to this incident to eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the vessel," the coast guard said in a statement.
Crews continue to suction water from the boat as of 11 a.m. NT Thursday, amid the region's first winter storm, which is expected to bring wind gusts up to 140 km/h and up to 30 centimetres of snow as the day progresses..
With files from Anthony Germain
