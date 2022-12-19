Sinkhole leaves man stranded in Tors Cove home, son spends thousands trying to fix it

A sinkhole developed on Stephen Wickens's elderly father's driveway on Beachy Cove Road in Tors Cove, after the province was hit with a mixed bag of winter-like weather from post-tropical storm Nicole in mid-November. (Submitted by Stephen Wickens)

Every year, Stephen Wickens says he works hard preparing his 75-year-old father's driveway, situated on Beachy Cove Road in Tors Cove, for the impending winter weather.

What Wickens didn't expect was that this year, a sinkhole — which he says is about four to five metres deep — would develop on the driveway due to heavy rain, causing the driveway to be impassable and thus making it incredibly difficult for his elderly father, Terance Wickens, and Terance's partner to leave the house.

Wickens also didn't anticipate that the sinkhole would persist for weeks, despite spending thousands of dollars and weeks of labour trying to fix the large, water-filled crater.

"It's a real, real tough situation," said Wickens, who says he's working every day to fix the sinkhole.

Non-stop stress

Wickens, who currently lives with his father, says he spends thousands of dollars every year on equipment, such as excavators and loaders, to scoop out bog and water that has washed into his father's driveway from Beachy Cove Road.

Beachy Cove Road, says Wickens, is a secondary road that connects to the Southern Shore Highway. He says the road was originally built in the 1920s as a train track, and that a lot of water and snow from the road ends up accumulating in his father's driveway.

Wickens says he rented a loader and excavator months ago to help fix the driveway. On the weekend of Nov. 12, when the province was hit with a mixed bag of winter-like weather from post-tropical storm Nicole, Wickens says both the excavator and the loader sank into the ground due to the heavy rain.

Stephen Wickens says a loader he rented to help prepare his father's driveway began to sink into the sinkhole in mid-November — while trying to retrieve the loader, Wickens says he got stuck in the water-filled crater. (Submitted by Tara Shanks)

Tara Shanks, the girlfriend of Wickens's son, was visiting the family in Tors Cove when the sinkhole formed — and says watching the ground collapse was an unbelievable sight.

"I've never seen anything like it. The ground around it is like quicksand," said Shanks, who lives in Nova Scotia. "I was just watching the sinkhole get bigger and bigger and bigger, and it was swallowing equipment."

Wickens, who works for the Canadian Coast Guard, says he got stuck in the sinkhole while trying to get the rented loader and excavator out of the crater. He says he had to get inside the sinking loader to try to push it out of the hole, but that it began to sink even more. After what he says was 45 minutes spent in the mud- and water-filled hole, he says he finally managed to get himself out.

Shanks says by the time Wickens came to the front door, he was drenched in mud and water up to his shoulders.

"At that point I was absolutely soaking," said Wickens. "I couldn't feel my hands, I didn't even have enough energy to even try to stand up."

Although the day he got stuck in the sinkhole was frightening, says Wickens, his stress persists as he tries to fix his father's driveway, which he says has formed more sinkholes and potholes since mid-November.

Since the sinkhole has made Terance Wickens's driveway impassable, says Shanks, she fears for the elderly man's safety. Shanks says she hopes the government will help the family, although she says they haven't addressed the sinkhole yet. (Submitted by Stephen Wickens)

Wickens says he's spent thousands of dollars renting equipment and hiring tow trucks to get sunken equipment out of the sinkhole and to try to fix the crater. He says he's had no luck yet, and is concerned about the toll it's taking on his elderly father, who's a cancer survivor and suffers from numerous health issues.

Since the driveway is impassable, Wickens says his father has to walk through a wooded area near the house to get to the main road, which he says has been incredibly difficult on his father both mentally and physically.

Shanks is concerned that fire trucks and ambulances wouldn't be able to reach Terance Wickens because the driveway is obstructed, and fears for his safety.

"He is tough as nails, but this is breaking him," said Shanks. "It's taken a toll. Enough is enough."

After watching Wickens work day and night to fix the driveway, Shanks says she contacted MHA Loyola O'Driscoll and the Department of Transportation asking for help. Despite some back-and-forth contact, Shanks says the government has not addressed the sinkhole thus far.

The search for help

Wickens says Beachy Cove Road has had issues for years. He says a kilometer of the road in front of his father's driveway is filled with potholes, small ponds and gullies. Every year, he says he spends around $2,000 to $3,000 repairing his father's driveway, which he says is affected by water that drains into the driveway from the road.

Wickens and Shanks say the government has put markers on the side of the road with reflectors on them this year, and that it has brought a grader to help smooth out the road's surface.

Stephen Wickens says Beachy Cove Road is a secondary road that was built in the 1920s and has had serious issues for years, including potholes. Every year, Wickens says he spends thousands of dollars repairing his father's driveway, which he says is affected by water that drains into the driveway from the road. (Submitted by Stephen Wickens)

Shanks says she's spoken back-and-forth with O'Driscoll, and says he told her there's not much the government can do to fix the sinkhole because it's on Terance Wickens's property. She also says the Department of Transportation has not answered her calls.

In a statement to CBC News, the province's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the sinkhole is not a matter within their jurisdiction, since it's on private property and not on a provincial road.

"Maintenance crews have monitored existing ditches, which are handling the water," said the department in a statement.

Despite what she says is a lack of help from the government, Shanks says she's growing increasingly concerned for the Wickens family. She says she hopes to find them help soon, to take the pressure off the family for the holidays.

"The family can't do it on their own anymore," said Shanks.

