Snowmobiler escapes sinkhole crash with broken arm, helicoptered to safety
Crash happened in Lewis Hills, on Newfoundland's west coast
Ben Fitzgerald went from enjoying a spring day on snowmobile to being helicoptered out of the hills hours later thanks to a sneaky sinkhole.
The Corner Brook man was riding in the Lewis Hills area — the highest elevation on the island of Newfoundland — when he and his fellow riders came across a beautiful expanse of barren land and beautiful snow.
"It's the greatest feeling in the world," he said. "You have a white canvas in front of you and you're sort of in awe at what you're seeing."
That feeling turned to terror in a split second, as he spotted a hole right in front of him, its depth camouflaged in the sea of white.
"The only fear I've ever had going into Lewis Hills is to go into a hole. My only thought was to hit the gas and jump."
With a last-ditch effort, he pinned the throttle and struck the side of the sinkhole, sending himself catapulting off the machine.
His first thought was that he'd broken his ribs and punctured his lungs. He noticed his left arm had snapped on impact.
As the air came back into his lungs, he watched the other riders in his group crest a hill and disappear.
"The scariest feeling is sitting there watching the group go up over the hill and away from you, hoping that they do find you," he said.
Getting out of the hills
Luckily, it wasn't long until a pal turned around and found him lying in the snow.
After the other snowmobilers came back, the group did its best to keep Fitzgerald from going into shock.
"At that time I was in peril and obviously had no control of the situation and just tried to get myself together," he said.
With his arm secured in a makeshift sling, the conversation turned to getting out of the hills and back to civilization.
They managed to rig Fitzgerald's snowmobile to another one in the group, allowing it to be towed out. The injured rider tried to get on the back of another machine, but with one good arm, he couldn't support himself.
"I made it about a half a kilometre, but it was just unbearable," he said.
They faced another tough choice — either tie Fitzgerald to another rider, or find a different way out.
That's when the decision was made to call for help. Hours later, a Universal Helicopter was approaching the group and landing on the snow. The riders walked Fitzgerald to the chopper and helped him up into the seat.
He's recovering at home now, but will need to see a surgeon this week for his arm.
Aside from that, Fitzgerald said, he just has bumps, bruises and the thought of what could have been.
He said the experience taught him to respect the dangers of the area, and to travel in groups. Even if he'd been with one other person, Fitzgerald said, it would have been devastating to watch them ride away to get help and leave him by himself.
"When you're alone and you see the snowmobiles that are in your group riding off in the distance and you're fighting for yourself, it's a lonely feeling."
With files from Newfoundland Morning
